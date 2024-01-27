Goals, Summary and Final Results

Fernando Gago’s Chivas They are far from the start they dreamed of, as they are without a win in the three rounds they have played so far. Completion 2024, This time they barely saved a 1-1 draw on their tour Xolos from Tijuana.

Gago repeated the eleven he used in the defeat Tiger, However, Sacred Flock struggled to adapt to the synthetic pitch. Pocho Guzman and Alvarado They failed to make the decisive pass and were in danger when the Xolos attacked.

at 16 minutes, carlos gonzalez Rushed in to connect a brilliant ball and send it into the back of the goal Tala Rangel For 1-0. Chivas tried to take on the Xolos, but Macías was too isolated and the match got stuck in the low half of the field.







Chivas played better, but failed to respond

For the second half, Gago moved his pieces and brought in people like cade cowell At the center of the attack, and Oso González, who gradually gave dominance to Guadalajara, who arrived with clear substitutes from Piozo Alvarado, Eric Gutierrez And Cowell himself.







came after the concert of failures lice alvarado Balanta took advantage of a mistake in the area to eventually make the score 1-1, a fair draw for the tour.

Xolos Gradually became balanced to such an extent that Tala Rangel had to work hard to keep points for Guadalajara, especially in one shot Fernando Madrigal. still lice alvarado He made the score 2-1, but his shot went wide.

too much Xolos As Shivaj They are still winless in Mexican football and the next day Chivas faces Toluca, where the tie will be whether they play or not. Alexis Vega, with bad news that gonzalez bear He was sent off and he is out of the game against the devil.

Formation: 4141 Liga MX Clausura Playground

4

2

35

Twenty

fifteen

Eleven

14

10

27

13

32

fifty

5

27

3

2

13

fifteen

Twenty

6

25

9 hot stadium 4nicholas diaz



86′

2Antonio Rodriguez



56′

35Kevin Balanta jose rangel27 TwentyFrancisco Contreras Gilberto Sepulveda3 alan mojo2 Elevenlucas rodriguez jesus orozco13

81′

14Christian Rivera Eric Gutierrezfifteen Fernando BeltranTwenty 27white sunday



13′

13Raul Zuniga



86′

Roberto Alvarado25

4′



65′





94′

32carlos gonzalez



18′

substitute player 30crown of jesus oscar whaley30 3rafael fernandez 28alejandro gomez 6Joe Corona ruben gonzalez28



four five’



86′



94′

7alejandro martinez alan torres29 yael padilla31 armando gonzalez3. 4 22Fernando Valenzuela 23ivan tona ronaldo cisneros18 26Efrain Alvarez coach miguel herrera Fernando Gago

Good evening and welcome to the minute-by-minute description of the football match Liga MX Clausura 2024 which one has to face Xolos de Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara Corresponding to date 3. Since the writing of usa sports worldWe provide you with all the minute-by-minute coverage of the match, previews, formations, highlights and goals and the final result with all the post-match reactions.

What time is the football match between Xolos and Chivas of Liga MX Clausura?

The match between Club Tijuana and Guadalajara will be played on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM IST at Caliente Stadium. This match can be watched on television and of course, you can also watch it on the best sports news website. Follow all the soccer on Mundo Deportivo USA!

read this also

If you do not want to miss the latest news about the match and the rest of the football matches on that date, you can follow all the matches of Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura on our website. You can also view fixtures and updated standings tables.