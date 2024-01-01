Tamara Ralph immerses itself in the game of watchmaking during this unique collaboration with Audemars Piguet, Designer-led, symbolic octagonal bezel Royal Oak Concept It is decorated with hammered gold – a technique introduced for the first time during a collaboration with the jeweler carolina bucci – Which gives it a matte and textured finish. In the dial, a superposition of bronze-toned discs forms a captivating spiral, while the beating heart of the watch is sprinkled with tiny diamond spheres. The function follows the shape of the minute and hour hands, made of 18 karat pink gold and phosphorescent paint material, which stand out against the chocolate background.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon Tamara Ralph Limited Edition Watch.

Initially, the complex requirements of designing the watch were somewhat baffling. Tamara Ralph, But once the drawing started, it couldn’t be stopped. “I liked the combination of textures and colors. By combining hammered gold finishes, metallic elements and diamonds, I was able to design this watch with the same elegance that guides my clothing creations. Thanks for their perspective, Audemars Piguet Was able to experiment with new finishing techniques and push its limits. That’s why the watchmaking company is looking for this type of creative collaboration. “For generations we have established deep relationships with personalities and brands from different worlds, whether cinema, fashion, music, sports or art. Tamara brought her immense talent to the game and inspired us to explore new creative avenues to give birth to a new game. Royal Oak Concept which symbolizes a bold attitude towards women” specifies olivia croon, Chief Brand Officer at the house of Audemars Piguet, This new approach first appeared on the catwalk of the Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture fashion show. Tamara Ralph, On 22 January.

Article originally published on Vogue UK

Translation by Chantal Blume.