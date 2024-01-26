Results, how it happened, summary, goals and who won the match for the South American Sub 23 Pre-Olympics

John Mercado and Alan Obando scored for Ecuador, which reached seven points and is undefeated in pre-Olympics.

Bolivia and Ecuador face each other at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium. Photo: LR Rachana/Fabrizio Oviedo

Ecuador continues to lead Group A of the Under-23 Olympic Pre-Olympics after beating Bolivia 2-0 on matchday 3 of the qualifying tournament for Paris 2024.

Bolivia vs Ecuador for Pre-Olympics Sub 23: Match Summary and Goals Ecuador won 2–0 and remained leading Group A with seven points. On 92′, Alan Obando scored the second after skillfully completing a counter-attack. The party is over in Caracas. 88′ Ecuador will register its second victory Ecuador recently beat Colombia 3-0, so if the result against Bolivia holds, it will be their second win, taking them to seven points and becoming leaders of their group. 82′ The hottest in Villarroel, Bolivia Miguel Villarroel is Bolivia’s most attacking player due to his dribbling, his technique in the center and his finishing power. 75′ Bolivia are looking for it, but without much clarity Boliva gained possession of the ball and moved the field in their favor, however, they were still unable to create a clear goal situation. Still losing 1-0. 66′ Ecuador now appeal for a counterattack. Ecuador began to prioritize defensive formation and appeal to their attackers for speed on counterattacks. Cesar Romero is cautioned in Bolivia and receives his first yellow card of the match. 58′ Briceno almost equalizes for Bolivia. José Briceño received the ball in the area and was one-on-one with the Villa goalkeeper, but his shot was careless. 51′ Bolivia charged, but Ecuador protested Without so much depth, Bolivia starts to get close to Ecuador’s goal, which is in good position defensively. Part two begins! The supplement begins in Caracas. Ecuador won 1-0. The first part is over! Ecuador led 1-0 at the break thanks to a brilliant goal from John Mercado. 45′ Ecuador close to second Ecuador dominated the match and were close to second place. Bolivia, for now, opposes. 38′ Medina finishes a free kick and almost makes the score 2-0 Yaimar Medina completed his free kick and had such an impact on the ball that it almost complicated Poveda, who was eventually able to stop the ball, although he gave up a dangerous rebound. Ecuador has the most obvious one. 31′ Villarroel finishes from outside the area. Bolivian Villarroel finished from outside the area and his shot went wide of Ecuador’s goal. 30′ John Mercado almost scores the second John Mercado counterattacked and went one-on-one with Poveda, but could not finish. This was going to be his double. 28′ Bolivia begin to advance into rival territory. After conceding the goal, Bolivia pushes its lines forward in search of an equaliser, although it still does not pose a real threat. Great goal from John Mercado after a wonderful long-range shot at Poveda’s corner. 16′ Even matching in this process After the first 15 minutes have passed, the game is very close in the middle of the field, with neither team creating a clear position. 9′ Cuero gets close to the area but the game ends badly The first approach in the match was a counterattack for Ecuador, which Cuero finished with a cut shot. 4′ The match was fought in midfield The first minutes started without any goals. Match even in the beginning. The game has begun in Caracas! Bolivia and Ecuador face each other for the third date of the Under 23 Olympic Pre-Olympics in Caracas. Where will Bolivia vs Ecuador play for the 2024 Pre-Olympics? The Bolivia vs Ecuador match is played at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela. The venue has a capacity of 9,800 spectators. How many teams qualify for the final home run? The first two in each group will advance to the final quarterfinals, where only the first two will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Table of positions of Group B of Pre-Olympics Group A of the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers ahead of the start date is as follows. Ecuador leads with four points, while Bolivia is in fourth place with only one point. Ecuador confirms lineup City; Quinones, Garcia, Sanchez; Pluas, Lure, P. Mercado; Medina, J. Mercado, Vitae; leather. Bolivia confirms lineup Poveda; Medina, Quinteros, Romero, Lino; Villarroel, Vaca, Villamil, Uzeda, Chávez; Briseno. Where to watch Bolivia vs Ecuador? The lively duel between Bolivia vs. Ecuador for the South American Sub 23 Pre-Olympics will be broadcast live on DirecTV, Ecuador TV and TiGO Sports Signal. Plus, don’t miss the minute-by-minute through Libero.pay. Bolivia vs. Ecuador: Welcome to today’s coverage! Good morning to all Libero.pay followers. Follow the match between Bolivia vs Ecuador minute by minute at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium in Venezuela for the third date of the South American Under 23 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Bolivia vs Ecuador: Match Preview

Both teams play this Friday in matchday 3 of Group A of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympics. Today’s duel, which takes place at the Brigido National Stadium in Venezuela, started at 3:00 pm (Peruvian time) and was broadcast live on Steam. DIRECTV Sports and Tigo Sports, Similarly, you can follow events, goals and summaries minute by minute on Libero.pay.

Bolivia vs Ecuador Sub 23 Live Online Free: Confirmed Lineups

bolivia sub 23 lineup: Poveda; Medina, Quinteros, Romero, Lino; Villarroel, Vaca, Villamil, Ujeda, Chávez and Briceño.

ecuador sub 23 lineup: City; Quinones, Garcia, Sanchez; Pluas, Lure, P. Mercado; Medina, J. Mercado, Witte and Cuero.

Bolivia vs Ecuador Sub 23 live on DirecTV Sports

Match Statement: Daniel Navas

Match Comments: Roberto Bonafonte

Playground: Carlos Villamil

What time is Bolivia vs Ecuador Sub 23 today?

Below, we present the schedules in different countries so you don’t miss the start of the match bolivia vs ecuadoraccordingly South American Sub 23 Olympic Pre-Olympics,

countries Schedule Mexico 2:00 pm. Peru, Ecuador, Colombia 3:00 pm. Bolivia, Venezuela 4:00 pm. Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay 5:00 pm.

Where to watch Bolivia vs Ecuador Sub 23 live?

The match between Bolivia vs Ecuador will be broadcast for the South American Sub-23 Olympic Pre-Olympics Live on DIRECTV, Ecuador TV and TiGO Sports,

Bolivia vs Ecuador Sub 23: Probable match lineups

Bolivia Sub 23 probable lineup : jewellery; Alvarez, Quinteros, Lino; Medina, Vaca, Villamil, Ujeda; Rocha, Chávez and Briceño.

: jewellery; Alvarez, Quinteros, Lino; Medina, Vaca, Villamil, Ujeda; Rocha, Chávez and Briceño. Ecuador Sub 23 Probable Lineup: City; Sanchez, Garcia, Quinonez, Lure; Pluas, P. Mercado; J. Mercado, Vitae, Medina; Justin Leather.

Match Preview Bolivia vs Ecuador for South American Sub23 Pre-Olympics

The Bolivian team needs only a win to dream of qualifying for the final Home Run. Otherwise, you will already have to bid goodbye to this battle to reach the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Bolivia started the pre-Olympics with a 3–3 draw against Venezuela. Despite the good feeling, their next match was against Brazil, which they lost 1–0 with two days remaining.

For Ecuador, they started with a win over Colombia with a score of 3–0, but in the next match they were shocked by hosts Venezuela in 90 minutes. La ‘Tri’ saved the tie and will now try to win against La Verde to ensure their classification on a home run.

Table of positions for Group A of the Sub 23 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

It is worth noting that only the first two in each group advance to the quadrangular, and after that they will compete against each other to get one of the two spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

When does Bolivia play vs? Ecuador sub 23?

This match for the Under 23 Pre-Olympic Tournament will be played on Friday 26 January at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium.

How does Bolivia come to sub 23?

The Bolivian team started the pre-Olympics with a 3–3 draw against Venezuela, but then failed against Brazil in the second date. They now need a win against leaders Ecuador to keep alive the dream of reaching the home run of the competition.

How does Ecuador come to Sub 23?

Ecuador’s under-23 team started off with a 3-0 win against their Colombia counterpart. However, they faced defeat against hosts Venezuela and managed to save the match with a score of 1–1.

Where does Bolivia play vs? Ecuador sub 23?

The match between Bolivia vs Ecuador will be played at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium, which has a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

