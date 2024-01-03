Biden assures he has been working on a deal to free hostages in Gaza for at least six weeks

Biden with Jordan’s King Abdullah II (Reuters/Kevin Lamarck)

President of the United States, Joe Bidenassured this Monday that it is working on an agreement in the Gaza Strip for the exchange of hostages A period of “immediate common good” for the Palestinians.

“The United States is working on a hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas that will bring immediate and sustained general well-being, at least to Gaza six weeks“In a statement to reporters at the White House with the king of Jordan, Biden said, Abdullah II, Whom he had met some time ago.

According to Biden, those six weeks will be to work on “building something more permanent.”

The US President reported that over the past month he has maintained contact with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the leaders of both Egypt and Qatar to “promote” the agreement.

“The key elements of the deal are on the table, there are still gaps,” Biden said. “The United States will make every effort to accomplish this,” he said.

Similarly, the US President again referred to the military operation that Israel is planning in the Palestinian territories RefaWhich, he said, “should not be done without a credible plan to guarantee the protection of more than one million refugees.”

Biden acknowledged that since the war began four months ago, the Palestinian people have “suffered unimaginable pain and loss.”

,Many of the more than 27,000 Palestinians killed in the conflict were innocent civilians and children. “This includes thousands of children,” Biden said, adding, “It is heartbreaking.”

Monday was the Jordanian king’s first visit to the White House since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on Oct. 7 and the Jan. 28 attack that killed three U.S. soldiers on Jordanian territory.

The White House said the goal of the meeting was to discuss “the current situation in Gaza and efforts to achieve a permanent end to the crisis.”

Jordan’s king, for his part, sought to boost international support immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a political horizon that leads to a comprehensive solution to end the conflict.

More than 28,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, according to figures from the Gaza Strip’s health ministry.

A senior US administration official said on Sunday that after several weeks of shuttle diplomacy and phone talks, a framework has basically been reached to reach an agreement. the officer said this Israeli military pressure on Hamas in Khan Yunis over the past few weeks has helped Bringing the militant group closer to accepting an agreement.

Jordan’s king lamented the plight of thousands of civilians killed and injured in the fighting, saying Biden’s leadership was “key to addressing this conflict.”

Jordan and other Arab states have been highly critical of Israel’s actions and have avoided public support for long-term planning about what happens next, arguing that the fighting must end before such discussions can begin. They have been demanding a ceasefire since mid-October when civilian casualties began to skyrocket.

Biden’s stance gives a signal Subtle but notable break for the President, Who have continued to oppose a permanent ceasefire. His administration has insisted that Hamas will not retain political or military control over Gaza after the war, a key goal of the Israeli operation to prevent a repeat of the October 7 attack, which killed more than 1,200 Israelis and wounded about 250. Was taken hostage.

(With information from EFE and AP)