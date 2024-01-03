Her mother admits her love affair with Max Morando

Miley Cyrus wins Record of the Year at the 66th Grammy Awards LA February 2024 – Getty

Miley Cyrus’ mother Lily approves of her relationship with drummer Max Morando.

Miley – who divorced Liam Hemsworth in 2019 after a year of marriage – has been in a relationship with the musician since December 2021 and her mother Tish Cyrus approves.

She told People: “She’s lovely. I think you have to see Miley and her face and her smile at the Grammys and everything about her, to know that she’s in an amazing situation. Miley has been through a lot in her life. Complete, and everything is working just as it is. That’s all I can say about Max!”

Tish also shared that Miley, who recently won her first two Grammys (Best Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year for her hit ‘Flowers’), no longer drinks alcohol or smokes marijuana, and that she believes ​​His daughter is happier than ever. Went.

He added, “Honestly, again, I think it’s mostly about how she feels inside. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen her this happy. I think it’s because inside And it also has to do with growing up. She’s 31, so she’s becoming who she really is, and it’s working out really well.”