Big Rigs Over The Road Racing PC Game Full Version Free Download

Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is a racing genre video game developed by Stellar Stone and published under the name GameMill Publishing. The game has been produced by Sergey Titov and designed under the direction of Artem Mironvsky. The game programming has been carried out by Sergey Titov and Denis Julitov. The artists behind the game Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing are Tim Maletsky, Peter Jameson, Svetlana Slavinskaya and Yaroslav Kulov. The game’s music has been composed by Alex Burton. The Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing game is available to play on Microsoft Windows and can be played in single-player mode. The game was initially released on November 20, 2003.

Big Rigs Over the Road Racing Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is a video game in which players will compete with all American trucks on different routes. The objective of the game is to deliver cargo and the players’ mission will be to be the first to deliver cargo. Players must also stay away from the police and not get arrested. There are now law enforcement features or advancements in the game. The game has a total of four playable trucks that players will be able to choose from. There are a total of five tracks on which players can race their trucks.

How to play

The gameplay of Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing has been developed with the latest technology possible, making the game a must-play. Players will be able to play with all the realistic mechanics, which makes it much more fun. The developers continue to update and improve the game, so it is recommended that players make sure the game is updated before they start playing it. The single-player game mode has gotten quite old, but it’s still plenty of fun for everyone.

Game features

Racing games have been popular for a long time and somehow the game Big Rigs: Over the Road, Racing has managed to stay relevant for so long. The Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing game has great features available, so the developers have made sure that the game remains relevant for a long time. Here is a list of some of the best features of the Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing game that are worth mentioning.

Multiple running tracks

In the game, Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing players will have access to multiple race tracks where they can complete different objectives. Each of the objectives is unique and players will obtain different objectives on different tracks. Make sure you complete all objectives on all tracks.

Various trucks to choose from

Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is a game in which players will have a total of four different trucks to choose from. Each truck is unique and has a completely different speed and acceleration. The handling of each truck is different in the game.

The game mechanics have been kept realistic and players will feel like they are driving a truck when playing Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing. The handling of the game also makes it feel very real. Over the years, the developers have made some improvements when it comes to the game mechanics.

The game’s graphics were designed so long ago that it is considered old school. Even when the graphics are dated, the game is still quite fun. Players should experience the old school graphics when playing Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing.

There have been many popular racing games on the market over the years, but this was surely the beginning of great racing games on the market. The game is still quite fun and players will feel nostalgic when playing it. Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is a must-play game for all racing game lovers.

Big Trucks Over Road Racing – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 98

Processor: Intel Pentium III 1133MHz / AMD Duron 2.0GHz

Graphics card: AMD Radeon 7000 64 MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32 MB

RAM: 0MB

Hard drive: 0MB

DirectX 8 compatible graphics card

Big Trucks Over Road Racing – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 98

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Duron 2.0 GHz

Graphics card: AMD Radeon 8500 Series 64 MB or NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti 4200

RAM: 0MB

Hard drive: 0MB

DirectX 8 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Who was responsible for programming the game Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing? Those responsible for the programming of Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing are Sergey Titov and Denis Julitov.

Can we play Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing in single player mode? Yes, we can play Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing in single player mode.

When was the game Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing first released? The game Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing was first released on November 20, 2003.

