Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban PC Game Download Free

You have seen and read about Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But this time you will visit your own school. Your wish has been granted! The Hogwarts letter has finally arrived and you are going there. But how is that possible? Well, the world of magic is just a click away. The famous video game Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is here at your service. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to board the Hogwarts Express and prepare for a magical adventure.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban game download for PC

About Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

KnowWonder (Microsoft Windows), Griptonite Games and EA UK have developed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban; It is another popular sequel to the Harry Potter game series. But this time the gameplay is based on a different story. The developers have beautifully portrayed the third sequel, The Prisoner of Azkaban. This action and adventure video game is based on the movie. After great demand from fans around the world, the video game was finally released on May 25, 2004. The journey begins with an unfortunate event when Harry finds out about Sirius Black. And this time Harry must save himself from all the evil souls around him.

How to play Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is a replica of the novel and the movie. The game begins on Hogwarts Express and ends when Sirius Black is proven guilty. Feel lucky because you will be able to play the role of none other than Harry Potter. Can you imagine being at Hogwarts and being Harry Potter at the same time? Use the function keys to navigate the castle; Players can also attend classes and interact with other playable characters. Learn magic tricks and participate in puzzle-solving games. You can explore this virtual world and have fun with your dearest friends. Investigate the case of Sirius Black and fight the horde of dementors. Help Sirius escape from the clutches of evil. The best part is that payers also get their Patronus charm.

Features of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Potter Heads must be very excited right now and that is very obvious because we all love Harry Potter. But your excitement is about to increase because Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban has exciting features for your entertainment:

awesome characters

This time not only Harry Potter, but the players can also be Ron and Hermione. Isn’t it amazing? The best part is that you don’t have to stick to just one character for the entire game. Character change option is available for the players.

Spells

This Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban virtual platform will not disappoint you. You can learn spells and also perform them in times of need. Players can use magic spells such as Alohomora, Flipendo, Depulso, Sternius, etc.

Visual effects

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban has 3D graphics quality, which is amazing. The fantastic visual effects have given a spark to the game. All events seem very lively and attractive. Everything has been carefully designed to entertain players.

magical creatures

Not only the dementors, but you will have to face the deadly creatures of the magical world. Be careful with Pixies, Bundium, Doxies, etc. But apart from them, some creatures could also become your friends, like Hippogriff.

Collect different magic items and use them well to defeat enemies. You can explore every part of the castle as well as the outside. This is your decision, play well or the ending will not be favorable. All you Potter-heads, it’s time to spread some love and show how well you fit into the world of magic. Make every moment count with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

How to Download Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban for PC

: Click on the button Download Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation you will be able to enjoy Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 98

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Duron 2.0 GHz

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32 MB

RAM: 0MB

Hard drive: 1 GB

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0 GHz / AMD Sempron 3600+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon X800 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT

RAM: 1GB

Hard drive: 4 GB

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

What platform can I play this game on? You can play Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Windows and PlayStation.

How much storage is required? This game requires 500 MB of available space.

What is the latest version? Version 9.0 is the most recent.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.