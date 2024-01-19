Bill Gates was right: one of his last predictions is coming true

not for nothing Bill Gates He is considered one of the brightest minds in the tech ecosystem. In addition to building Microsoft, a leader in software products, the tycoon also gained recognition for his ability to show off industry trends And anticipate world-class events.

In his latest predictions, the billionaire businessman mentioned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ensured that the said tool is accessed through smartphone or computer; Which implies simple usability and hence, democratization in the use of virtual assistants and other AI derived products.

The tycoon’s words come just ahead of the recent launch of the series Samsung Galaxy S24Who promises to bring the first cell phone 100% smart From the market. Below, all the details.

New Samsung cell phones: how are they

The company introduced the new Galaxy S24 series at the Samsung Unpacked event “The future starts with the Galaxy”.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones launched in the market for this very purpose. make life easier shake hands with users Artificial Intelligence (AI), is present in every communication experience provided by Line.

For example, Samsung incorporated AI to enable uninterrupted conversations intelligent translation Texts and calls, transforming image taking and facilitating creativity, from taking a photo to sharing it on social networks and even setting new search standards that allow us to discover the world around us in a different way. Allow.

In this automobilenew android auto feature automatically summarize Receive messages and suggest relevant responses and actions, like sending someone your estimated time of arrival, so you can stay connected while you focus on the road.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation. Galaxy AI It builds on our legacy of innovation and our deep understanding of how people use their phones. “We are excited to see how our users around the world empower their daily lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business.

Although the Galaxy S24 came first, there is no doubt that the race to 100% smart smartphones has just begun and, as predicted doorexpand and create democratize Use of AI and provide more convenience to customers.