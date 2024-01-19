Puebla vs Necaxa match summary (1-2). Target

Wonder in Puebla Where La Franza walks to a quiet victory and Necaxa turned it around in 5 minutes It was defeated 2–1 on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2024 and thus Pueblans recorded its second drop of the year.

In a close duel and with a better second half, rays win againNow visiting and they already have 6 points and are the current leaders of the tournament, a very different scenario from Puebla, which continues with 0 units.

Dibor Cambindo was once again the footballer who changed the face of Necaxa And again they came back to take 3 gold points, so the South Americans fell flat in Aguascalientes.

At the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, La Franza started to attack and exactly in the 9th minute Brian Angulo hit it from distance, Cavallini deflected and Ezequiel Unsane avoided the first When he was cutting the night with his feet.

The match continued and at 29′ Heriberto Jurado found the visitor, took a shot and the ball hit Gaston Silva; Penalty awarded for Rayos at 29′But it was canceled after a minute’s review by VAR.

The locals responded again and Diego de Buen fired a shot which Ansen took.

These were the goals of Puebla vs. Necaxa

In the second half Angulo put the ball into the Necaxa area, He hit Jair Cortes and the penalty was awarded In favor of La França at 57′. Cavallini got paid To make it 1-0 for the locals.

Reese did not stop and continued the attack in search of an equaliser. Ricardo Monreal headed in a 67′ effort from one side in good view of the Aguascalientes players.

Puebla sent two other notices. First Miguel Sansores puts it on the post in the 71′ And with Cavallini sidelined at 76′, it seemed like it was time for another Puebla player to come on.

But it was not so, because 78′ Edgar Mendez made the score 1-1 With a precise header inside the area, after an excellent center from Monreal.

The locals were barely recovering from the contest and in the 82nd minute Dibar Cambindo made it 2–1 for Necaxa with another header from a free kick taken by Heriberto Jurado.

Puebla could no longer afford the blow, they could not recover and fell at home to join their second defeat of the Clausura 2024.