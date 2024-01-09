Dancing in Greece, an Italian feminist film, a Canadian thriller, or a movie with Emma Stone… what to watch?

“Animal” by Sofia Exarcho.

Under the burning sun of a Greek island, entertainers at an all-inclusive hotel, led by the charismatic Kalia, prepare for the season. Cardboard sets, sequined costumes and dance performances take over the stage. As the heat increases, the pressure increases, the nights become longer and Kalia’s demons awaken. When the spotlight comes on, the show must go on… but does it still mean anything to her?

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“The Red Rooms” by Pascal Plante.

Two young women wake up every morning at the door of a Montreal courthouse to attend the highly publicized trial of a serial killer who was obsessed with them and who filmed the murders of his victims. This unhealthy obsession will lead them to try every means possible to get their hands on the final piece of the puzzle, which can certainly confuse the man nicknamed the Demon of Rosemont: the missing video of one of his murders.

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“Like a Prince” by Ali Merhayar.

A boxing champion in full preparation for the Olympics with the French team, 27-year-old Souleymane sees his future collapse when the bones in his hand are broken after a fight in a bar. Souleymane is kicked off the team and sent to the Château de Chambord, where she must perform her 400 hours of community service (TIG) collecting trash in the gardens.

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“Poor Creatures” by Yorgos Lanthimos.

9:20 am interview listen later Hear 13 minutes

Bella is a young woman who is brought back to life by the brilliant and unconventional Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under his tutelage he is eager to learn. Eager to discover a world she knows nothing about, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a skilled and debauched lawyer, and embarks on a whirlwind journey across continents. Unconcerned by the prejudices of her time, Bella is determined to defy the principles of equality and liberation.

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“Primadonna” by Marta Savina.

Sicily, 1965. Lia grew up in a rural village. She’s beautiful, stubborn and knows what she wants. Lorenzo, the son of a local owner, tries to seduce her. When she rejects him in a fit of rage, he decides to take her with him by force. Instead of agreeing to a forced marriage, Lia takes him to court. This act would break the social habits of their time and pave the way for the fight for women’s rights.

“Stella, a German Life” by Kilian Riedhoff.

Stella grew up in Berlin under the Nazi regime. Despite all the repressive measures, she dreams of a career as a jazz singer. Ultimately forced to go into hiding with his parents in 1944, his life turned into a sinful tragedy.

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“The Cool Head” by Stephen Marchetti.

In the snowy Alps, in the middle of winter. To make ends meet, 45-year-old Marie smuggles cartons of cigarettes between France and Italy with the help of her boyfriend Alex, a border policeman. When she meets Souleymane, a young refugee who is willing to do anything to join her little sister, she is drawn into a cycle that is more dangerous than she could have imagined.

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“Travel in Pajamas” by Pascal Thomas.

Victor, in his forties, a literature professor on holidays and an amateur fortune teller in Météo-France, is a will-o’-the-wisp, a friendly hobbyist who lets himself live with the wind with his partner Anne. , who is starting to get bored of it.

To view this YouTube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement, These cookies allow our partners to provide you with personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your interests. Manage my likes I authorize

“Voltaire’s mistake” by Abdellatif Kechiche.

Jalel, a young Tunisian, immigrates to France illegally. He presents himself under false Algerian nationality in order to obtain a residence permit as quickly as possible. Welcomed into a social assistance center, Jalel adapts well to Paris where he works at all kinds of odd jobs on the streets and in the Paris metro. He meets two young women: Nasera, a young single mother who works in a bar and Lucy who suffers from psychiatric disorders. The joys of love and Jalel’s identity, financial and legal problems will hinder their journey in France. Specifically, he is thinking about marrying Nasera in order to have a regular…

“Husband” John Cassavetes

Three forty-year-olds, happy husbands and fathers, learn of the death of their fourth friend. This disappearance will create a kind of identity crisis for them, raising questions on their entire life. He decided to go to London for a few days.