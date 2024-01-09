Billie Eilish, Elsa Zilberstein as a schoolgirl, in a “vulva” dress… 6 looks of the week

Winter temperatures don’t have to mean a lack of style. Celebrities have understood this very well. While the bitter cold tempts us to cover ourselves with scarves and big hats, here are 6 looks (not always very warm…) that the stars wore this week. Which one will tempt you?

At the Golden Globes, while Justin Truitt won 2 awards for the film “Anatomy of the Fall”The second Frenchwoman of the evening, Elsa Zilberstein, played the discretion card. But certainly not of invisibility. The 55-year-old actress chose an outfit that’s hard to forget.

On Instagram, he shared a selfie with Margot Robbie, revealing her look for the evening: an impressive dress made of spades, a metallic creation by Alexandre Vauthier. Looks like the actress has found her glamorous armor to conquer Hollywood.

Elize, shining in the Grand Rex

Returning to the stage with all their enthusiasm to perform “I… Lolita” at the premiere of “Mean Girls: Lolita Despite Me” In the Grand Rex, Elise looked very girly.

Alizée on stage at the Grand Rex at the premiere of “Mean Girls” on January 8, 2024.

Codic Guirec / BestImage / © Codic Guirec / BestImage



Wearing a shiny leather jacket by Courrèges, the singer opted for a light minidress and sequined gray ankle boots. Enough to attract attention, even of people sitting in the last row of the room.

Codic Guirec / BestImage / © Codic Guirec / BestImage



Billie Eilish, rebellious schoolgirl

With Harry Potter-style round glasses perched on her nose, with red locks hanging over her eyes, Billie Eilish continues to cause a sensation on the red carpet. Its unique style, a bold blend of “Preppy chic” from the top of the class. And their selfless love of streetwear lit up the Golden Globes evening.

Billie Eilish at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 7, 2024.

FilmMagic / © 2024 Excel/Bauer-Griffin



A beige skirt, shirt, simple bow tie, oversized blazer and red socks merged into an ensemble that screams that the 22-year-old artist won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. “What was I created for?” , that night, Creates his own fashion.

Gillian Anderson and her dress “Vagina”

At first glance, Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes dress appears to be an elegant evening dress made of wool or satin. But look closer, and you’ll discover an interesting quirk in its details. Gabriela Hearst’s entire dress is decorated with drawings of vulva, stitched tone on tone. A bold choice that the 55-year-old actress completed with a metallic Aquazzura bag and Chopard jewelry.

Gillian Anderson at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 7, 2024.

FilmMagic / © 2024 Steve Granitz



explaining my decision to “deadline”Gillian Anderson said she chose this dress because it was “In agreement with this brand” Which she likes very much. according to their belief “the trend” English: It took 150 hours of work to embroider all these vaginas. And like the cherry on the cake, the dress had pockets!

Gillian Anderson’s Vulva dress, worn at the Golden Globes, January 7, 2024.

© Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images



Kelly Rowland in blazer bodysuit

The recipe for an amazing evening look? A see-through bodysuit, patterns worthy of a gymnastics competition leotard, and a matching oversized blazer.

Kelly Rowland at the premiere of “The Book of Clarence” on January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles.

FilmMagic / © 2024 FilmMagic



At the party after the premiere of “The Book of Clarence”Kelly Rowland was wearing a gold patterned body blazer set signed by New York brand Falguni Shane Peacock, which was matched with a pair of black pumps for a more classic touch.

Kelly Rowland at “The Book of Clarence” premiere in Los Angeles on January 5, 2024.

Variety via Getty Images / © 2024 Penske Media



Ursula Corbero, leather style

In the midst of a promotional tour across the United States for his new Netflix film ” during the flight “The Spaniard who became famous thanks to “Paper House” One remarkable look after another.

Ursula Corbero, New York, January 9, 2024.

GC Images / © 2024 Raymond Hall



For example, this brown turtleneck jumpsuit, made entirely of leather, worn by Ursula Corbero in New York. A creation by Mimi Cuttrell from Ferragamo’s autumn-winter 2023 collection. To complete her look, the beautiful brunette opted for an oversized brown fur coat and black pumps. If the actress was passing through New York, this was the city “Tokyo” he Everyone thought.