Black Mirror latest version free download

Scotland, 1926. After the death of his father, David Gordon returns to his ancestral home for the first time in his life.

His life was haunted by dark secrets, secrets that had haunted many Gordons before David Gordon.

Is there really a real curse haunting his father’s family, as his father believes? David is the only one who can unravel the terrible truths and stone mysteries hidden beneath generations of silence. Black Mirror Castle needs a quote…