Uplink PC Game Download Full Version (v1.6)

There are so many genres of games emerging every other day. Among all other genres, hacking simulation games are also becoming very popular. Uplink is a hacking simulation game that will give you an adrenaline rush. To know more about this game, keep reading.

PC Game Download Uplink

Name Uplink Initial release date October 1, 2001 Genders Indie game, Strategy video game, Role-playing video game, Strategy Developer Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Classic Mac OS Editor Introversion Software, Ambrosia Software, Strategy First, Stardock Modification Single player video game Category PC Games >Simulation

What is the game about?

Uplink is also called Uplink: Hacker Elite in North America. It is a simulation video game released in 2001 by Introversion Software, a British company. The player will have to take control of freelance hackers in a fictional future of 2010. They should also be able to access foreign computers, finalize contracts, and purchase new pieces of hardware to hack difficult computer systems. The game consists of a hacking simulation where you have to keep hacking as many computer systems as you can.

How to play

The gameplay of this game requires the player to play the role of an uplink agent who makes a living by finishing jobs for notable corporations. The tasks he must perform include hacking different computers, stealing data based on investigations, sabotaging other companies, laundering money, deleting evidence or defaming people.

The money you earn can be used to upgrade computer systems as well as purchase new tools and software. With an increase in experience level, you may encounter more profitable but dangerous missions. It is necessary so that you can continue speculating in a fully active stock market.

Game features

The reason why people love to play this game is because of the features it offers. It offers some unique features that will keep you engrossed in the game. Here are some important features of this game that you should know about:

Criminal or academic records can be modified. You can also divert money from bank transfers to your own account. The player can also participate in creating the most dangerous computer virus ever developed.

The graphics offered in this game are very high resolution and the quality is also very good. These graphics make the game look even more attractive to players. Graphics are an essential part of any video game and this game excels in this aspect.

It is a single-player game, which means you can only play it in single-player mode. It is best for those who don’t want multiplayer games because they want a game they can play alone.

The soundtrack of this game is unique as it comprises many different melodies. You can’t find any of these songs in the final game like you can in this game. This soundtrack makes the game even more exciting.

This game has a unique feature called multi-monitor. This allows you to play this game on many monitors at once. This is a really cool feature that is hard to find in most games.

Uplink is an amazing game that is about hacking simulation and everything related to it. If you are looking for interest in hacking and computer systems, you must play this game for maximum enjoyment. You just need to download the game and install it to start playing on your device instantly. This game is compatible with all devices including Android, Microsoft, etc.

How to Download Uplink PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click the Download button uplink for PC

: Click the Download button uplink for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Uplink PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Uplink – Minimum System Requirement

Processor: Intel Pentium III 1133MHz / AMD Athlon MP

Graphics card: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16 MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32 MB

RAM: 0MB

Hard drive: 0MB

DirectX 8 compatible graphics card

Uplink – Recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Frequent questions

What platforms can you play this game on? You can play this game on Android, IOS, Mac OS X, Linux and Windows platforms.

What is the genre of this game? This game belongs to the hacking simulation genre.

Can you play it in multiplayer? This game can only be played in single player mode.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.