Black Ops previews its new game

David Vonderhaar’s new game unveils its first image

Lovers of shooters and especially the Call of Duty franchise know the Black Ops saga well, in fact, it is considered one of the best for many players. Well, the former boss of such an iconic video game has just Move on to your next project And shared an image of a barn that has filled the community with suspicion. Yes, it’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words, but in this case it seems you want more.

As you well know, Call of Duty of the year 2025 is said to be the direct continuation of Black Ops 2, which is the best game ever made in the history of Call of Duty. Now one of the people responsible for creating that amazing work of art has revealed his next project, David Vonderhaar announced his departure from Treyarch last summer, after spending Over 20 years working on the Call of Duty franchiseWhich became the most liked and played shooter in the world.

More questions than answers in Vonderhaar’s new game

This information is presented by David Vonderhaar On his official Twitter account. The only clues he has left are an icon and a web page, if you click on this link you will be able to see the image he offers. All the information and David’s history point to his project it’s a new video gameHowever, he hasn’t actually confirmed anything about it, the only thing that is known is that some time ago he said that he will remain in the video game industry and that he will start working on something unique.

For now, David Vonderhaar has not revealed much information about his new project, so you will have to pay close attention to see what his next official news is. What is clear is that the image has logically caused a great sensation among the developer’s followers. Now you have many questionsSo perhaps at some point, David will come forward with this new information to resolve all the doubts raised.

If you want to know more about Vonderhaar’s departure, here we leave the news with all the information available to you. Without a doubt, the games of the Black Ops saga they really lost an important piece, Hopefully soon we’ll be able to see what the new title he’s developing is, but being him, it’ll definitely be worth it.