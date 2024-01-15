FC Barcelona takes a strong decision regarding Dani Alves after he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison

Last Thursday, February 22, it was revealed that the Brazilian football player Daniel Alves Last year he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for assaulting a woman in the bathroom of Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. 30 December 2022.

On which the court has said in a statement to consider “rape proven”An additional 5 years of supervised release, an order restraining the victim for 9½ years and payment of restitution were imposed. 150,000 euros (about $160,000).

According to the magistrate it has been confirmed “The victim did not consent and apart from the testimony of the complainant, there is evidence to prove rape.”

Now, several days later, the midfielder has suffered another blow and the Spanish club FC Barcelona After learning that he had been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault, she imposed a harsher punishment on him.

This Monday, the press of the Catalan team reported that his status as a great footballer of the club has been withdrawn, only one condition 102 footballer who are able to wear the colors of Barça.

This bet has been offered since its creation on 29 November 1899 and offers players such as: Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué and Sergio BusquetsThere are few athletes defending the Blaugrana shirt who have received this recognition.

According to Media Sport, part of the statement read: “Barça has taken this symbolic action following the penalty for assault.‘N the sexual relationship has been solid.’

According to the prosecutor’s indictment, the events took place in a reserved area of ​​the fashionable establishment where Alves would have met the woman.

After this, the former Brazilian national team defender would have invited the young woman to enter another specific area where there was a small bathroom.

there isAccording to the Public Ministry, Alves attacked her and forced her to have sex despite her resistance.

The prosecutor, Elisabeth Jimenez, admitted during the trial that the woman had presented a “Absolutely believable story” Which revealed that the South American used “violence” to put pressure on the young woman “He did what he could” to get away

He was briefly in Barcelona after returning from the World Cup in Qatar when the events occurred.