Amanda Seyfried went through so much because of the fame of Mean Girls that it felt like it was ‘life or death’.

Arguably one of the best teen movies of all time, Mean Girls is so beloved that fans want to know what the cast is up to now and what they think about a remake. One of the biggest keys to the success of Mean Girls was its stellar cast, which is why the film could have been completely different with another actor.

Thanks to the groundbreaking legacy of Mean Girls, the film transformed the careers of many of its stars. While Amanda Seyfried was clearly lucky to enjoy that kind of success, The movie made his life even worse In a way it felt like “life and death.”





Mean Girls made Amanda Seyfried feel like she was dying

In 2004, Mean Girls was released and became a huge hit, even though no one saw it coming. As a result of that success, most of the main stars of Mean Girls went on to achieve considerable success. Despite this, Amanda Seyfried later revealed how They suffered a lot because of Mean Girls,





Now that it’s been almost two decades since Mean Girls was released, it can be difficult to remember some facts about the film. A perfect example of this is the fact that most fans don’t realize Mean Girls was Seyfried’s first film,

How Successful Was Mean Girls According to The Numbers?

Production Budget: $18,000,000 Domestic Box Office: $86,047,227 International Box Office: $44,667,242

Before starring in Mean Girls, Seyfried briefly starred in As the World Turns and starred in the soap opera, All My Children. As a result, due to her limited filmography at the time, there is no doubt that Mean Girls is the project that made Seyfried famous.





since Mean Girls first made Seyfried famousHe has enjoyed a highly successful acting career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, all of her success has allowed Seyfried to amass an impressive net worth of $16 million.

Considering how rich Seyfried is, there’s no doubt that she’s very lucky. Additionally, there are millions of people around the world who want to become actors and can only dream of enjoying a small portion of Seyfried’s success.

However, what many of them fail to consider is that fame is not everything that can be achieved in some important ways. Unfortunately for Seyfried, in 2021 she told TODAY about some of the ways His fame has had a deeply negative impact on him,

As Seyfried explained when interviewed by Willie Geist, She feels a lot of anxiety and has severe panic attacks Because of being in the headlines. Seyfried detailed that her panic attacks are so severe that they feel “like life or death.”

People who have never experienced a panic attack may have difficulty understanding it. The severity of Seyfried’s panic attacks, Luckily, Seyfried went on to explain just how impactful her panic attacks are.

“That’s exactly what a panic attack is. Your body just goes into fight or flight. The endorphin rush and dump that happens after a panic attack is pretty extraordinary. You just feel so relieved and your body kind of recovers.” goes the way. It’s so weird because it’s physical, but it starts in your mind.”

Based on what Seyfried said about her panic attacks, she suffers them due to the pressure of fame. As a result, there is no doubt that Mean Girls directly led to the condition that caused Seyfried to suffer severe panic attacks.





What are Amanda Seyfried’s best roles, according to Collider?

Project: Role: Post: the wretched cosette #10 nine lives Samantha #9 Mama Mia! Here we go again Sophie Sheridan #8 big Love sarah henrickson #7 Munch marion davis #6 while we’re young darby massey #5 mean Girls karen smith #4 drop out Elizabeth Holmes #3 Veronica Mars lily cane #2 first improvement mary mensana #1





As Seyfried’s TODAY interview continued, the actor revealed another The fame from Mean Girls bothers him, According to Seyfried, the beloved actress constantly feels compelled to prove that she’s not an out-of-touch celebrity with a huge ego.

Seyfried expressed her desire to see who she is by saying that she really wants people to recognize how “normal” she is. Seyfried then offered some examples of what her life is like. “I don’t have anyone to wake me up with breakfast in bed, and I don’t have to be driven around.”

From there, Seyfried elaborated on how important it is to her to be considered normal.





"And whenever I meet someone new, I'm so eager to explain to them that you can talk to me. I want to connect like everyone else, because I

forenoon

Like everyone else."

Amanda Seyfried still embraces Mean Girls

Given that Mean Girls ultimately caused some problems in Amanda Seyfried’s life, it would have been understandable if she had hard feelings about the movie. Failing that, it would make sense that Seyfried would at least have mixed feelings about the beloved teen comedy.

However, based on what Seyfried has said about Mean Girls over the years, it seems like she loves the movie a lot. An example of this is in 2023 when Seyfried spoke to Vanity Fair about how well she and her co-stars got along from the beginning.

“There was just a vibe, they presented it in the right way.”



In 2022, Seyfried spoke again to Interview Magazine about her Mean Girls co-stars. In that case, Seyfried told the publication how much she would love to work with her former co-stars again to portray the same characters.

“I would kill for a week just to have all of us play our roles in ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway.”

On top of Seyfried’s comments about her former co-stars, She has embraced the legacy of Mean Girls in another way. In January 2023, Seyfried told Teen Vogue what she thought about the idea of ​​appearing in the 2024 remake of the musical.



