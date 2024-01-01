Blackpink member Lisa rumored to be filming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Its second season will premiere in 2024. While little has been revealed about the second season, rumors about casting and more have been circulating on social media. An interesting rumor is that BLACKPINK member Lisa is filming for the series.
In December 2023, Vogue Thailand excited BLACKPINK Lisa fans with the news that she was included in the walking dead By-product. Someone noticed that the official TWD Instagram page has started following BLACKPINK Lisa’s personal Instagram account, and she has often been seen flying to Paris, where the series films. He was seen sitting next to Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus at a UEFA Champions League match. AMC has not made an official announcement yet, so it remains to be seen whether the rumor is true or not.
BLɅϽKPIIK is a South Korean girl group that was formed by YG Entertainment. The members are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, and the group is a K-pop sensation that promotes self-confidence and female empowerment. The group made their US debut at the invite-only Universal Music Group’s 2019 GRAMMY Artist Showcase.
second season of Daryl Dixon A subtitle has been added, Carroll’s book, Due to the announcement that Melissa McBride would be returning to The Walking Dead universe in this series. She will resume her role Carol Peletier, The character he has portrayed in the main series since 2010.
Perhaps BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be joining the series as a cast member, a storyline that is explored in the first season. Quinn (Adam Nagatis) was a new character introduced as the owner of Demimonde, an underground nightclub. The location was established after an outbreak in a bunker inside the Catacombs of Paris, which was used during World War II. Many artists attended the club, including Anna Valery (Lucaria Ilyashenko) and Coco (Paloma).
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – carroll’s book Will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2024.
