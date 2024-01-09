FIFA did not forgive and imposed harsh sanctions on the Colombian national team: Barranquilla suffered a loss

The Colombian national team has received a strict sanction from the FIFA Disciplinary Commission. The national team was penalized due to the behavior of local and visiting fans. Which will also impact the capacity available for the next home match, which will be against Argentina in September this year.
The governing body handed down a disciplinary summary and it included three direct sanctions against the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), two of an economic nature and the other against the entry of fans into the metropolitan stadium, starting with a warning order for delaying the start. First match of the qualifiers against Venezuela in Barranquilla.
Colombia must admit “A fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (to be invested in an anti-discrimination plan)” For alleged racist behavior by Colombian fans attending matches in Chilean territory. After these incidents, The national team must play “one (1) match with a limited number of spectators, i.e. at least 25% of the available seats.”
Most worryingly, the match will take place against the Argentina national team with at least a 25% reduced capacity, a commitment for which FCF had budgeted to finish all the paperwork As was the case in November, when Brazil was the opponent in the fifth round of the South American qualifiers.
This sanction will cause a loss of one million dollars to the Tricolor coffers and will, of course, be an additional hurdle for fans who wanted to buy tickets for the match against the reigning world champions.
In this sense, the national team will have to pay 500 Swiss francs more. For a total of 35,500, which in close context is approximately 161 million Colombian pesos.
other restrictions
The disciplinary commission fined Brazil 50,000 Swiss francs ($59,000) for “failing to maintain law and order” at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium. while Argentina were fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($23,000) for “lack of order and discipline inside and outside the stadium”.
The Albiceleste will add another 50,000 Swiss francs ($59,000) to its bill for an education program against discrimination following the bad behavior of its fans at two World Cup qualifying matches.
In the end, Argentina received the harshest punishment regarding the entry of fans for the next playing date at home. Messi’s team will only be able to have company at 50% capacity for their scheduled match against Chile, just ahead of their trip to Barranquilla to face Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombian national team.