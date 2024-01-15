Blaugrana suffer more but beat weak Celta

He Celta de Vigo by Rafael Benitez This Saturday the Bailados will welcome Barcelona to the field xavi hernandez In the duel corresponding to the date of LaLiga 25.

However it seems that the Catalan team has already fallen behind in the battle to confirm their title against the astonishing girona And leading Real Madrid, the team wants to recover its level as much as possible in the Spanish tournament and, above all, faces the start of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Napoli, who will be next. Starting from week one. Diego Armando Maradona.

Meanwhile, the Galician team has a fundamental game in search of stability, as they are in 17th place with 20 points and this could be a good opportunity for them to come back. JaviBecause they have a terrible streak of just one win in their last five matches (three losses, one draw and one win) and are just two points outside the relegation zone. Cadiz,

Celta vs Barcelona minute by minute: outstanding games, highlights and comments

While Cules is in a tight race with Atlético de Madrid for third place in LaLiga, which gives a direct ticket Champions Of next year. Both teams have 51 points, with Atleti having a better goal difference. While on top of the table real Madrid has already taken a lead of 10 points, while girona It has 56 units.

barcelona They have already broken the negative streak in the league, going three games without losing, winning two of them, and losing only one in their last five matches.

To date, Barcelona has played 24 league games, consisting of 15 wins, six draws and three losses. In their last game, they were drawn in a dramatic draw against Granada at home, and were faced with hopes that the players would recover. naples, Not likely to see many injuries as they face Napoli in midweek Champions League Round of 16, While Celta has recently lost to Getafe.

Barcelona won last time bloody This happened in October 2020 by a score of 3–0, since then they have had one defeat and one draw. While in their previous encounter in Catalonia last September, the Catalans had the advantage by a score of 3-2.