During the next eclipse, listen carefully

During the next eclipse, NASA needs you. And if this statement surprises you, wait because there’s more… This space agency wants to collect Your multisensory observations and sound data Which you will be able to collect during the astronomical event that will take place on April 8, 2024. Wondering what this could hold for NASA?

It turns out that the agency is investigating the impact of the solar eclipses of 2023 and 2024 on various ecosystems to answer this question. eclipse has any effect or not animals already insects, To achieve this, they have developed a citizen science project that invites you to become an observer: eclipse soundscape,

eclipse soundscapeIn fact, A study on the eclipses of 1935 recreated, which indicates a change in behavior of animals and insects and in the soundscape During such astronomical events.

The research was conducted by William M. Wheeler, who collected 498 individual observations from rangers, naturalists, and members of the general public, in what is considered one of the first recorded examples of participatory science related to the study of eclipses.

Ninety years later, eclipse soundscape Renews Wheeler’s call for popular help to review his study. This is how they explain it to the project: “Project supervisors are asked to understand with all senses Of those that they have. “We know this process will be different for each individual and we appreciate the diversity of visual, sound and tactile feedback.”

NASA provides some sheets for observers to fill out regarding the reported changes Insects, Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians And people/vehicles, with special interest in its species and its behaviour. To establish comparisons these data must be completed before, during and after the maximum time of the solar eclipse and they are based on see, hear and touch,

Other than this, eclipse soundscape He believes eclipses provide an extraordinary opportunity to move forward Soundscape Ecology ResearchAn emerging field that studies the acoustic, or sound, properties of ecosystems in order to better understand them.

The basis on which they are based is that these types of phenomena allow us to identify How animals react to changes Sudden and intense impact of natural stimuli.