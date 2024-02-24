Blue Cross vs. America: Anselmi’s two losses for the Clausura 2024 Young Classic

Martin Anselmi will be without two of his key men for Cruz Azul’s match against America in the Clasico Joven.

The most compelling evidence came for Cruz Azul and Martin Anselmi in Clausura 2024. Tonight he will face his arch rival, which will be the first match Classic Argentinian coach, looking to add his Seventh consecutive win in the tournament.

However, there is bad news for rosario strategist can’t you believe it Their two key men for this Saturday’s game. And that’s it, for injury or suspension, Will have to arrange for replacement Two elements in your initial 11.

is about Villar Ditta and Gabriel Fernandez. It must be remembered that the Colombian central defender caused this salvation from cruz azul With approval, later Received three-game suspension after being sent off against Tigres, meanwhile he bull causing serious injury He will stay away from the courts for almost the entire year.

America’s only doubt

For its part, although in copa they also hoped many absences, Coach Andre Jardin till now He would only have doubts about one of his players, Richard Sanchez.

He The Eagles’ only loss tonight could be the midfielder, Because he was one of those players who got infected with Covid. Thus, players like Sebastian Cáceres and former cement worker Nestor AraújoThose who were in doubt will already be in a position to take the field.

It will take place on Saturday, February 24 when blue cross in front Tol’americaIn this The duel, corresponding to Matchday 8 of the MX League’s Clausura 2024, o clock 9:00 pm.Central Mexico Time, from the court of Aztec Stadium.