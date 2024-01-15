alert! WhatsApp said goodbye to these phones in March: Are you also in the list?

Find out which models will be left without the famous WhatsApp messaging application next March and what you can do if your cell phone is one of them. Don’t be surprised and check if you are blacklisted.

From March 1, all smartphones running Android 5.0 or below iOS 12 will not be compatible with WhatsApp. So if this is your case, now is the time to get to work and see what you need to do about it.

Last October, WhatsApp updated its support page to change the minimum technical requirements needed to use its messaging platform. As a result, many Android phones and iPhones that do not meet these requirements will no longer be compatible with the messaging application within a few days.

Many international media are repeating this news as a warning to users of the application.

WhatsApp: You will not be able to use the app on these phones in March! Check the list!

Below, we are presenting a list of 35 mobile phones that will not be compatible with WhatsApp from March 1. Currently, to use WhatsApp, you must have a device running Android 5.0 or later, or an iPhone running iOS 12 or later. Starting March 1, many mobile phones will no longer meet this requirement.

The smartphones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp are the following:

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II and Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2

Apple: iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

LG: LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L7II, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L7 Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F7

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740 and Huawei Ascend D2

Sony: Sony Xperia M

Lenovo: Lenovo A820

ZTE: ZTE V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo

Other Brands: Faea F1THL W8, Wiko Sync Five, Wiko Darknight and Archos 53 Platinum



