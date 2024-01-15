Bolsonaro asks Supreme Court to return his passport so he can travel to Israel in May

FILE – Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to reporters outside his home after a search warrant executed by federal police officers in Brasília, Brazil, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Perez)

Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro investigated for attempted coup against current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvahas asked the Supreme Court to return his passport so he can travel to Israel next May, his lawyer said on Friday.

The far-right leader has been without a passport since February 8, when federal police launched a campaign against alleged Conspiracy that sought to cancel the 2022 presidential electionsWhich Lula won to keep Bolsonaro in power.

In that operation, the Supreme Court imposed several precautionary measures on the former head of state (2019-2022): it confiscated his passport, barred him from leaving the country and prevented him from coming in contact with other investigators.

Now, Bolsonaro asks Supreme Court judge Alexandre de MoraesThe investigator of the case surrendered his passport in order to attend the “official invitation” given to him by the Israeli Prime Minister. benjamin netanyahuTo travel to the Hebrew State “with his family” between 12 and 18 May.

The former president’s defense alleged that the trip “brings no risk to the judicial process”, as it is “transient and temporary” in nature.

“Since they are in the public domain, international relations are part of political activity, which includes expanding interactions with global leaders,” he stressed on his social networks. Fabio WagengartenSpokesman and one of the lawyers of the retired army captain.

The request comes after the newspaper the new York Times Revelations that Bolsonaro spent two nights in the Hungarian embassy in Brasilia following the February 8 operation have been interpreted by his opponents as an attempt by the former ruler to escape justice in the event of eventual imprisonment.

Security camera images obtained by the newspaper show the delegation accompanied by the former head of state, two bodyguards, the Hungarian ambassador and diplomats from the European country.

File photo showing two people examining a destroyed office inside the Planalto Palace after Bolsonaro protesters took over the Plaza de los Tres Poderes a day earlier to invade government buildings on January 8, 2023. EFE/Andre Coelho



According to the newspaper, he came on the night of 12 February and left on the afternoon of 14.

The former president’s defense confirmed in a statement that Bolsonaro spent two days at the Hungarian embassy after receiving an invitation “to maintain contacts with the authorities of a friendly country.”

The letter, signed by lawyer Paulo Amador, said, “Any other interpretation that goes beyond the information disseminated here is a clear work of fiction, unrelated to the reality of the facts and, in practice, a form of ‘fake news.’ And there’s the list.” Da Cunha Bueno, Daniel Bettamio Tessar and Fabio Wagengarten.

Brazilian government summons Hungarian Ambassador to Brasilia Miklós HalmayTo explain the stay of Bolsonaro, who also had to give his version of events by order of the Supreme Court.

In various meetings, Bolsonaro proposed a coup to the commanders of the armed forces By canceling the 2022 elections, as the former army chief said in a statement carried by local media on March 15.

The far-right leader met with the chiefs of the army, aeronautics and navy at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the presidency, in Brasília on December 7, 2022, shortly before leaving power to propose various legal mechanisms. Intention to remain in power.

This was revealed by Marco Freire Gomes, then head of the army, in a statement to the Federal Police on March 1 and whose content was leaked to the most important media of the country this Friday.

Gomes’ testimony was given within the framework of the Supreme Court’s investigation of a coup plot allegedly to overturn Bolsonaro’s electoral defeat and prevent the inauguration of the current president, progressive Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office Had demanded. 1 January 2023.

Eight days later, thousands of Bolsonaro activists attacked the headquarters of the three branches of government in an attempt to lead the military to overthrow the government.

During the proceedings the officers came to know “The existence of signs indicating the insertion of false data about the vaccine against Covid-19” In relation to the current President of Brazil, who ruled between 2019 and 2022.

It is stated in government records that Bolsonaro, who always despised the impact of Covid And Doubts raised on effectiveness of vaccines, He received two doses at an outpatient clinic, but there is no evidence that he was there on the specified days.

Those records were later removed under the claim that it was an “error”. The same thing happened with the former President’s 13-year-old daughter Laura on different dates.

he uploaded his Allegedly incorrect vaccination data And then he was removed, according to the police, in theory to “eliminate traces” of possible “criminal behaviour”.

Research shows that Former President Had “Full Knowledge” of “Fraudulent Insertion of Vaccination Data” Staying “Passive” in the face of such crime.

(with information from EFE)