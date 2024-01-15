Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton show off in interesting first teaser

The sequel to the iconic film “Beetlejuice” directed by Tim Burton and titled “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” has been revealed in the first short trailer. It stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder and newcomer Jenna Ortega.

the great return of beetlejuice

Warner Bros. Pictures will present the highly anticipated in French cinemas beetlejuice2Topic beetlejuicebeetlejuiceThe 11 September 2024, So there’s still a few months to wait to see the emergence of the unstable “bio-exorcist” played by Michael Keaton and first staged by Tim Burton in the iconic 1988 film. The first teaser has just been released (at the top of the article), short and without dialogue, which shows us new characters and places where the story takes place beetlejuicebeetlejuice will take place.

Lydia Dietz (Winona Ryder) – Beetlejuice 2 ©Warner Bros. pictures

After a terrible tragedy, the Deetz family returns to Winter River. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia has her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. With chaos looming over both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone speaks Beetlejuice’s name three times and this mischievous demon returns to wreak havoc…

More interesting than attractive?

We get to meet the original cast of this supernatural tale. Michael Keaton reprized his role Beetle Juiceand winona ryder Lydia Dietz, His mother, in the 1988 film Delia Dietz, is also back, still played by Catherine O’Hara. The distinguished newcomer to the casting was young actress Jenna Ortega. It continues his collaboration with Tim Burton, creator and director of several episodes of the series. Wednesday on Netflix in which she plays the title role.

Astrid Dietz (Jenna Ortega) – Beetlejuice 2 ©Warner Bros.

Every new production by Tim Burton is an event, because he is a unique cinema artist with an original visual universe. At this point, we’re waiting to see something else. In fact, if these first images attract attention, most of them have a General and traditional visual appearancewhich may reduce the number of fans staunch From American filmmaker…