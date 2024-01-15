Lima Alliance vs Chancas: match summary, watch Carlos Zambrano’s goals and best games

Alianza Lima defeated Chancas 3-0 on the 9th of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Peruvian League 1. Carlos Zambrano Most Excellent.

Alianza Lima eventually won and defeated 3–0 Chankas Date for the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Peruvian League 1 9. with goals from sebastian rodriguez, carlos zambrano And cecilio watermantechnician’s box Alejandro Restrepo Returned to victory.

clearly winning in ball possession, shots on goal and effectiveness, Lima Alliance Not only did they get the result in their favour, but they had more hierarchy and even found solutions on the substitutes’ bench. Overpowering the Chankas, the Intimate team won without any problems.

Now, the intimate team looks forward to its duel against Brazil’s Fluminense for the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Clash for date 1 of Group A, the duel will take place this Wednesday, April 3 from 7:30 PM IST. peru In this Alejandro Villanueva Stadium From Matute.

