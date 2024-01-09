Bomb blast! Gerard Piqué announces his return to football

this afternoon Tuesday 9th January, gerard piqué He caused a lot of uproar by announcing through his social networks Will return to the world of footballone of twolAlthough he will do so not as a player but as a coach,

This is how Piqué announced his return to the world of football

Through his X account (formerly Twitter), Catalan published a message in which he announced new steps which will be like this professionalHe then confirmed his retirement at the end of 2022, as he said he missed that environment too much.

“It’s a new year and after thinking carefully about it I have decided to return to football., I miss her so much. This time it will not be as a player. “It will be as a coach.”

Which team will Piqué coach?

estrangement, The 36-year-old did not want to reveal much about the name of the team he will take over or Project in which he will take part, although he has assured that will share more information “at the end of the week”.

After the announcement, speculations began that there would be a comeback estrangement This can happen in the world of football Kings League, 7-a-side soccer league created by its former player FC Barcelona And it was a complete success in its first season.

Can Piqué coach a professional team?

According to a note published by Spanish media Newspaperworld champion with spain south africa world cup 2010 “Not a UEFA Pro License Issued by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for practice at professional level and in state categories.

Similarly, the same medium highlighted that estrangement “It doesn’t even have basic and advanced levels It is necessary to be able to access the UEFA Pro Licensing Course”, a reason that adds more mystery to the future of the former footballer.