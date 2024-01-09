Rihanna broke the record once again! • fun radio

Rihanna once again broke the record , We tell you more…

In 2016, Rihanna revealed her latest project, “ANTI”. This is certainly unbelievable, but fans would dream of a new album, and while rumors of a new project were generating buzz on the web, this is not the case! Despite the wait, Navy supports their queen Riri, and we can even say the world supports them when we see the Super Bowl number! During her visit, the beauty queen made headlines as streams for her halftime show at the largest sporting event in the United States increased by 640%. and that’s not all ! Riri made a new record: She is the first female artist to have 10 tracks exceed 1 billion streams on Spotify ,

According to The Daily Mail, the Fenty brand founder has also signed a $39 million contract with LiveNation that will include a tour and two albums. moreover, Nicki Minaj recently hinted at a collaboration with the Barbadian singer Was in progress. Fingers crossed that all these rumors are true!

So we can say that 2024 is off to a good start for Mom, and we hope it eventually leads her to release a new project!

So, do you stream RiRi too?

Image Source: Instagram Screenshot @badgalriri