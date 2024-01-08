Books recommended by Bill Gates to become a better leader

For the tycoon and philanthropist, reading is the main way to learn new things and test his understanding. (Reuters/Stephanie Lecoq)

Bill Gates In addition to being one of the most heard voices in terms of technological innovation, he is recognized worldwide for being one of the pioneers of the computing age. But these are some of the qualities that highlight its founder Microsoftwho also stands for being one great reader,

During an interview, the magnate and philanthropist assured that reading remains the main way to learn new things and test one’s understanding, even adding that he reads about 50 books Year.

Much of the new knowledge acquired by the American is recorded in his personal blog, gates notesA very popular place that has become a reference for the industry editorial,

The businessman’s priorities are wide and varied, although this does not prevent him from having some issues that attract his special attention, such as Developmentpoverty, disease and Education,

However, its strength is business bookshighlighted them Leadership and management, to enhance creativity and improve the route Success,

And for this sector, these are the main recommendations made by the tycoon:

Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Shake Up the World with OKRs. (John Doerr)

system of Objectives and Key Results (OKR) The book is presented as a transformative tool “measure what matters”, written by venture investor john doerr,

The author is detailing how technology powers intel And Google Significant growth has been achieved by implementing this method. Besides, Bill Gates has suggested work indicating its value for those seeking to improve their management skills.

In the current business context, okr methodology He is noted for his ability to focus and coordinate efforts to advance organizational performance.

How Kids Succeed: Patience, Curiosity, and the Hidden Strength of Character. (Paul Tough)

paul tuff In his work “How Children Succeed: Patience, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character” explores the reason behind the success and failure of children in the society.

According to the author, related to skills Characterfor example persistence, curiosityHe optimism And this self-control They are fundamental above other intellectual abilities to success in life.

This book was specifically recommended by Gates as a part of his selection of summer reading.

The myth of the strong leader. (Archie Brown)

Analysis of the concept of leadership was subject to a new interpretation archie brownfamous Professor of Politics at the University of Oxford,

In his work “The Myth of the Strong Leader”, Brown highlights the misconception that leaders who exercise complete control and exclusively motivate decision making are the most effective.

Contrary to popular belief, the author suggests that collaboration and the ability to work together with colleagues and opponents define effective leadership.

This perspective is based on a microscopic study that reviews the successes and failures of leaders twentieth century,

The Art of Being Inappropriate: Lessons in Unconventional Thinking. (Eli Broad)

Author Eli Broad coined the concept of “irrational thinking” while creating two fortune 500 companiesTo accumulate the participation of billions of people and thus use their wealth to create a new approach to philanthropy.

He Book Shares “irrational” principles from Conversation Until risk takingFrom Investment Until hiring,

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. (Carol Dweck)

Stanford University psychologist Carol Dweck explains in this lesson how Success in almost all areas of human activity Can dramatically affect the way we think about things. skills and talents,

on your blog, door Assured that it is mistakenly believed that capabilities are derived from DNA and destiny rather than practice and persistence, so thinking employs what Dweck calls a ‘fixed mindset’ rather than a ‘fixed mindset’. Development’,

Transformation by Design: How Design Thinking Transforms Organizations and Inspires Innovation. (Tim Brown)

,design thinkinghas been consolidated as a method of innovation, according to tim brown In his book “Change by Design: How Design Thinking Transforms Organizations and Inspires Innovation,

This work is included in the recommendations of Bill GatesKnown for its human-centric approach to solving problems and fostering creativity in people and organizations.