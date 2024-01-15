Boston Red Sox sign veteran first baseman

As Spring Training 2024 moves forward major League Baseball, free agency will slowly begin to clear up, so teams can prepare their rosters for the regular season. That’s why on this occasion boston red sox An agreement was reached with the former Los Angeles Angels first baseman.

according to the journalist chris cotillo Of MassLive.comreported that boston signed CJ Crone On a minor league contract with an invitation to training camp. Similarly, if you don’t make the team, there is an exclusion clause five days in advance. opening day,





cronHe began the 2023 campaign with the Colorado Rockies and just before the trade deadline, the Angels reached an agreement to transfer him to Randall Grichuk in exchange for Mason Albright, Jake Madden (Minor League Masters) and cash.

You may be interested in: For third: Atlanta announces Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Baltimore

During that time, he posted a .248/.295/.434 offensive line and a .729 OPS, while having 64 hits, 12 doubles and the same number of home runs in 258 at-bats. Apart from this, he scored 38 runs and took out another 37 runs. MLB.com data

Due to numerous injuries with both teams, the first baseman only played a total of 71 games in 2023.

Boston Red Sox add infield depth

with the addition of CJ Cronemanager of boston red sox Alex Cora will have more depth in the infield. In theory, Tristan Casas is expected to be the starter for Opening Day, while Pablo Reyes and Boobie Dalbec will fight for a spot on the roster.

Besides, boston They expect the first baseman to have a savvy campaign, hitting .258 with 93 singles, 20 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. According to Baseball Reference projections, he would contribute to the team with 51 runs and 60 RBI.