No, Saoirse Ronan will not be in the ‘Barbie’ movie

The Irish star’s busy schedule meant she didn’t have time to appear in the Greta Gerwig production.

Hiya Saoirse, do you want to go for a walk? No, unfortunately not. Saoirse Ronan won’t be making a cameo in the ‘Barbie’ movie after all, according to the 28-year-old.

Earlier this year there were rumors of Ronan joining the cast of the comedy film in a small role, expected to appear as the second version of the titular metal toy (to be played by Margot Robbie). The film is from director Greta Gerwig, who she worked with on ‘Little Women’ and ‘Lady Bird’, so the rumors seemed legitimate.

And it turns out they were true – but it never went according to plan. Ronan told People that she was “disappointed” that she could not be a part of the film: “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were (filming) there. There was a whole character I was supposed to do. Was going to play – another Barbie. I was disappointed I couldn’t do it.”

But with ‘Barbie’ having a July 2023 release date, she’s quietly confident she can still make a last-minute cameo appearance – if there are any extra shots to do in London.

She’s messaging Robbie and Gerwig, perhaps: “I messaged Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up (shots), maybe I can walk in the background?’ ”

Saoirse Ronan missed seeing ‘Barbie’ as she was shooting for an upcoming drama called ‘The Outrun’ which was being shot in Scotland. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt (“The Unforgivable”), the film is based on the book of the same name by Amy Liptrot.

Around the same time that there was talk of Ronan’s casting in ‘Barbie’, pop star Dua Lipa was also rumored to be joining the cast. However, this is still unconfirmed.

Either way, there’s a lot of talent involved in the production, including Ryan Gosling as Ken, Will Ferrell as a toy company CEO, as well as America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Nkuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Ship, Hari included. Neff, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ritu Arya, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Connor Swindells, and Michael Cera.

Hoof – Barbie is going to need a big beach house for all this talent.

Watch Saoirse Ronan in ‘See How They Run’ with Sam Rockwell, Harris Dickinson, Adrien Brody and many more, in theaters now.