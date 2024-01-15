Boston signs closer Hendricks for 2 seasons

organization of boston red soxAdded to their bullpen, one of the hottest pieces in recent years, stellar pitcher liam hendricks,

Team boston red sox They had a 2023 to forget after finishing last in the American League East. They had a total of 84 losses and only 74 wins, which is quite low by the standards since their inception. A team with a lot of history, they were forced to get rid of basic pieces and rebuild a competitive team, although the latter is harder to come by this year.

acquisition of liam hendricks This will help them build depth on relief workers who were impacted during last year’s regular schedule. They rank 21st in collective effectiveness (4.52). They allowed the sixth-most home runs (209) and tenth-most earned runs (718) among the 30 NBA organizations. mlb,

According to the report of the correspondent of ESPN, Buster OlneyIn the morning of this 19th February, notified boston red sox And liam hendricks They had reached an agreement. The revealed amount is a guaranteed sum of 10 million, with other additional bonuses and a duration of two seasons.

Ken Rosenthal shares more details About the right-handed reliever’s contract from his social network X profile: «Potential to reach $20 million through incentives. Third Year Mutual Option,

Hendrix Comes from fighting cancer, in addition to winning the “Comeback of the Year” award with the team of chicago white sox, He only made five commitments, where he left with a 2-0 record, one saved game, five innings of work, three strikeouts, and an ERA of 5.40.

Other than this, Hendrix He has 13 seasons of experience Major League Baseball (MLB), He has saved 116 games in his career and has won the award twice. “Reliever of the Year” (2020 and 2021).