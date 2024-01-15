The price paid to see Adele in Munich becomes very low even among fans

The announcement of Adele’s arrival in Munich (Germany) for ten extraordinary concerts next August delighted fans of the British singer. However, a large number of them were disappointed when they found out the ticket prices during the pre-sale on 7 February. The price to pay for being able to hear the interpreter someone like you In fact, many considered it excessive, BFM TV reported this Thursday.

When the price list was made public, shocked reactions multiplied on social networks. Of course, Adele’s concerts on August 2, 3, 9, 10, 14, 16, 23, 24, 30 and 31 are not part of a tour. Apart from these shows in Germany there are no other opportunities to see the singer in Europe as the Englishwoman only performs in Las Vegas, where she will be in residence until next June.

1,152.50 euros for a VIP seat

The fact is that you will have to pay at least 74.90 euros for a place not far from the stage of the open air arena, a room that can seat 80,000 spectators. Depending on categories and locations, the price of a classic seat can reach up to 419.90 euros. The VIP offer costs up to 1,152.50 euros per person. Internet users did not fail to condemn this pricing policy.

Who can still afford such prices? this is madness. Honestly, I can’t and don’t want to pay it. that’s a rip off. Why do stars like Ed Sheeran charge so little and others charge so much?

For the price of an Adele ticket, my two children -Stephanie – Proud Member of TGSS (@StephanieGalavich) 13 February 2024

Some have drawn comparisons with other artists whose concert tickets are considered more affordable. “Why do stars like Ed Sheeran ask for so little money while others charge so much? », asked a user of X (ex-Twitter). However, the pricing didn’t stop the public from rushing for the precious moles. When tickets went on sale a virtual queue of 270,000 enthusiasts was recorded.