The price of MLC is skyrocketing in the informal market. These are the currencies in Cuba today

The Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) increased its value in Cuba today in the unofficial currency market. This February 19, according to the daily study of the independent media El Talk, the MLC increased and the euro and the US dollar remained above 300 Cuban pesos. More details below.

According to the above report, the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC), a digital currency that circulates in Cuba’s informal market, has increased its selling price today compared to the previous day. According to data collected in the “streets” and “network” of the island, MLC was sold today for $261.00 CUP, which represents a significant increase in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the Euro and the US Dollar (USD) remain stable compared to the previous day. The common currency of the European Union is exchanged in Cuba today at $310.00 CUP, while USD can be bought this Wednesday at $305.00 CUP.

With just a few days left until the end of February, the new exchange rates announced by the government to balance the informal market, which will soon go into effect in Cuba, have not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the price of currencies continues to rise on the black market.

According to the Central Bank (BCC), the currency in Cuba today

The dollar is increasingly becoming the benchmark for retail prices in the country. Variations in its price directly affect the products sold in all provinces of Cuba.

What are the currencies in Cuba today according to the Central Bank? According to the official website, in the European region, the euro is being bought in Cuban banks at 129 pesos, the US dollar at 120 pesos, the pound sterling at 151 pesos, the Canadian dollar at 89 Cuban pesos and the Mexican peso at 129 pesos. According to this source, today the exchange stood at just over seven pesos.



