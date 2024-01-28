Boxed bread rolls with ham and cheese, a simple line to enjoy the weekend

Relax at home on Sunday? If on this day you want to stop and relax and you don’t really want to prepare a complicated lunch, this option canned bread rolls They will be the salvation you needed on this day. Simple preparation that you can supplement with ingredients you have in your refrigerator will give an excellent result.

bread roll They are an excellent beneficial option that you can include in or as part of your breakfast. light breakfast, You can prepare these with boxed bread, choosing white or whole wheat according to your taste or taking advantage of ingredients you have at home. For the filling, this recipe is made with paneer, we suggest paneer American or La Mancha type If you want it to be spectacular and give a different presentation to your roll.

This recipe is perfect for little ones to enjoy at home, to send as part of their lunch or even to be part of the preparation process they do this weekend. Dare to prepare them and if you want, add a little non-spicy tomato sauce or ketchup type. Let’s do it!