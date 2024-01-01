Jay Leno files for guardianship of his wife after dementia diagnosis

Jay Leno requests guardianship of his wife after dementia diagnosis Credit: Bang Showbiz

Jay Leno filed for guardianship of his wife Mavis.

The former ‘Tonight Show’ host took legal steps on Friday to take charge of his wife’s affairs after she was diagnosed with dementia, revealing in court documents obtained by TMZ that he wants to create a living trust for his spouse so that it To be sure she is ‘managing’. ‘Estate’ to provide for future care in the event of his death.

The 73-year-old comedian said his wife, whom he married in 1980, is not opposed to the establishment of a guardianship and does not prefer another person to act as guardian.

Jay also asked the judge to approve that Mavis, 77, not attend court hearings on the case because it would be ‘detrimental to her physical and mental health’.

It’s unclear when Mavis was diagnosed with the condition, but the couple have been spotted together as recently as November.

And while the former talk show host was recovering from burns suffered in a house fire in 2022, Dr. Peter Grossman, a physician and plastic surgeon at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital, where he was treated, Jay said Mavis ‘Obviously I was very worried about my spouse.’

And he further said:

‘He is with her. They have a very close relationship and she is doing as well as can be expected from a wife worried about her husband.’

And Jay admitted that after being injured, his first thought was about his wife, and he chose to go home first instead of going straight to the Los Angeles burn clinic recommended by doctors.

He explained on ‘Today’ in December 2022:

‘My wife doesn’t drive anymore and I didn’t want her to be stranded and not know what was going on. It felt like the right thing to do and I think it was right.

Host Hoda Kotb asked:

‘So did you love your wife more than yourself?’

Jay replied, ‘Yes, that’s it!’