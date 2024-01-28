Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid formalize their romance, holding hands in London

Three months after the first rumors of a romance between the actor and the model, the model made their love story official on Thursday, January 25, during a trip to England.

They may have met through Bradley Cooper’s former partner Irina Shayk. Since then, the hero of artist Made his romance with Gigi Hadid official on Thursday, January 25. Two days after being immortalized at New York airport, the couple were actually spotted hand-in-hand on the streets of London. During this getaway, Bella Hadid’s sister was also photographed putting her arm around Bradley Cooper’s waist while they waited together on a street corner. Both of them laughed for some time and looked engrossed in their conversation. page six ,

“They see each other every day”

It was the first time that the couple showed signs of tenderness in public. Recently, the romance between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper has reportedly taken a serious turn. The model met the actor’s mother, Gloria Campano, on several occasions – most notably after the Golden Globes dinner. An unnamed source said, “Their relationship is on steroids.” page six, About Actors and Models. They see each other every day.

Some unknown witnesses have also indicated in the column ofU.S. weekly Gigi Hadid and her partner, both “single parents, both having a little girl” and having “the same sense of humor”, had “a lot in common”. The model and actor’s London outing seems to confirm rumors about their romance, which have been doing the rounds since October 5, 2023. After this, both were seen dining together at Via Carotta restaurant in New York.