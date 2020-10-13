Tigres defeated Estrellas and won the championship twice in DR





It is the 24th crown for Tigres, becoming the first team to repeat the title in the league since Leones del Esquite in 2011. -12 and 2012–13 campaigns. Lisi had not won back-to-back titles since 1982–83, when they won three in a row starting with that campaign.



Tigres started with two losses against them and won the next three, in the sixth Vargas would lose the crown and visit Tetelo.



Las Estrellas, who have visited the final 19 times, were looking to lift their fourth trophy in this setting in this edition. He has visited the finals three consecutive times.

The Blue rally was started by Sergio Alcantara with a walk off starter Henry Sosa. He was thrown out with a hit to second by Emilio Bonifacio, who reached second base on a throwing error by shortstop Jose Barrero, and then scored on Gustavo Núñez's second hit of the game.



It was all Sosa. who was replaced by Román Méndez.



The new East pitcher offered little when he allowed a double to left field by Davel Lugo, which drove in Núñez and Ránon Hernández singled Lugo to third. Fired another double to push with.



While Brooks was complex in the Stars' fifth career shutout, Hall went four innings and two thirds.

The Stars scored one run in this fifth inning on Hall's wild pitch, which left runners on third and first. Left and went away. Carlos Vargas came in to pitch in his place and, with the wind unfavorable for hitters, was retired with a deep hit through center field.



In the seventh, against Cameron Gann, with one out, the Stars were down by the minimum. The closer came with a double by José Barrero, in which he advanced to second and then scored with a single to center field. Gann thus completed his assignment, being replaced by Jonathan Arrow, who struck out Deiron Blanco and Raimel Tapia in foul trouble.



Andy Otero pitched excellent relief work in five and third innings, allowing only Had to face two batsmen. At minimum, they gave him two hits and killed two.