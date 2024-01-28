Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty: This is a new technique with less scars

plastic Surgery Spain is experiencing a real ‘boom’, After the pandemic caused by coronavirus, there has been an increase in the number of interventions made to improve certain physical aspects in our country.





So far, breast augmentation It is one of the most requested operations by Spanish women. Liposuction is like this Abdominoplasty (removal of excess skin and fat in the middle and lower abdomen) breast lift And rhinoplasty.

The latter, the fifth most requested in clinics beauty therapy Spanish, it’s a Surgical treatment in which deformities of the nose are corrected,

Dr. Susan DiazFacial surgeon and aesthetic physician, has become First surgeon to perform ultrasound-guided ultrasound rhinoplasty in Spain For nose with permanent fillers. Speaking to this newspaper, he said that the main differences from traditional rhinoplasty are:

“It is done with a device that emits ultrasonic waves, This device allows you to Precisely shapes fractures and filing of bone component, it translates to The surgery and postoperative period are pain-freeAnd that swelling and bruising is more than 50% less than traditional rhinoplasty.”

Rhinoplasty: not just for aesthetic reasons

Through rhinoplasty or nose surgery, The bone and cartilaginous structures of the nose are modified. It is also possible to improve facial harmonyAs highlighted ‘Health Guides’ Dr. Diaz, Member of the Rhinoplasty Society of Europe.





Ultrasonic rhinoplasty is not done only for aesthetic improvement

Although most of us believe that it is a Interventions that have a great aesthetic componentBecause it doesn’t meet certain standards of beauty, it’s true This is often motivated by functional issues.,

For example, Crooked, bowed, or deformed nasal septum that can make breathing difficult,

so Ultrasonic rhinoplasty is “not performed solely for aesthetic improvement.” By modifying the shape of the nose, in addition to changing the physical appearance, it can also improve some physical aspects such as breathing. Apart from this, after any accident or injury in which the nose has been fractured.

Patients who are willing to undergo this surgery are those who do not feel comfortable with their nose and want to gain self-esteem, such as patients who have some functional problem. Nasal septum, like deviation.

in this case also Apart from fixing the functionality, the aesthetic part can also be improved.Whenever the patient himself wants.





How will my operated nose look? Can you know?

Simulating how the nose will look after the intervention is one of the aspects that most concerns patients who are considering rhinoplasty. However, currently there is Essential 3D virtual simulation techniques.

“It’s very precise, and that precision provides a lot of safety to the patient, because we can measure how they want the curvature and projection of the tip of the nose.”

Rhinoplasty with local anesthesia?

unconsciousness This is one of the questions that raises the most doubts among patients who intend to undergo rhinoplasty. And even more so in some people who are somewhat afraid of anesthesia.

I always do it under general anesthesia because it is a long-lasting surgery.

still, Local anesthesia is not recommended for this type of plastic surgery Because, although the patient will not have sensitivity in that area, he may feel pain for some moments during the operation.

“I always do this with General anesthesia because it is a long-lasting surgery, In addition, thanks to general anesthesia, the airway remains protected during the operation, something that does not happen with sedation.”

What is the postoperative period like for ultrasonic rhinoplasty?

It’s very easy. “For being The surgery is painless, allowing patients to return to their normal lives in about 48 or 72 hours., At that time, there was still swelling, but for example, people who work in offices have it Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty on Thursday and they come back on Monday In your workplace.