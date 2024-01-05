Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo passes away

brazilian legend and the only four-time world football champion, Mario Lobo Zagallo, Passed away at your place this Friday 92 yearsThis was confirmed in a note published on its official Instagram account.

“With great regret, we inform Death of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo. A devoted father, loving grandfather, loving father-in-law, loyal friend, winning professional and a great human being. big statue, “A patriot who has left for us a legacy of great achievements.”

What did he die from?

Zagalo, Only to participate in Brazil won four out of five World Cups. -winner of two titles as a player and two other titles as a coach and technical assistant- was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro in August due to a urinary infection.

But the former ‘Seleção’ attacker was already Other difficulties Of Health Last time. Following Pelé’s death in December 2022, he was hospitalized for nearly two weeks due to a respiratory infection.

As a leftist, the ‘Old Wolf’ was part Brazilian national team that won The 1958 and 1962 World Cups, with O’Ray The first two taken by Pelé, ‘Canarinha’.

besides it was Brazil coach at the 1970 title, Assistant Victory of ‘Seleção’ in 1994 And coach in 1998 when ‘Scratch’ lost the final against France.

Only two other athletes to win the World Cup as a footballer and a coach Germans are Franz Beckenbauer (1974 and 1990) and Frenchman Didier deschamps (1998 and 2018).

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Edmundo Rodrigues ordered Official 7-day mourning on Murthy’s death,