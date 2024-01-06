Elizabeth Olsen looks casual cool in a red polo fleece and black sweatpants as she visits a friend in Los Angeles





Elizabeth Olsen looked casual while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 34-year-old Wanda Vision star had a red polo fleece draped over her shoulders, and was comfortable in a pair of black sweatpants and a matching black top.

The actress finalized the casual cool look with Birkenstock sandals, black socks and black sunglasses.

She tied her dark braids in a ponytail that day and looked makeup-free on the occasion.

The Marvel star – who was recently spotted jogging in LA – also had a black sports bag slung over her shoulder.

The Marvel star was recently announced as the lead actress in Todd Solondz’s Love Child – which begins production in just a few months.

The film will star an A-list cast including Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez.

The upcoming feature follows the story of 11-year-old Junior, a confused aspiring Broadway star who has an inappropriate obsession with his mother (played by Elizabeth) and details a dysfunctional mother-son relationship with many ups and downs. Is.

The Avengers: Endgame favorite is happily married to her husband and musician Robbie Arnett, as the couple met through a mutual friend while on vacation in Mexico, and were first linked to each other in February 2017 Were.

Speaking about her relationship with the Milo Greene star, 30, Elizabeth revealed on The Jess Cagle Show in 2022 that they secretly eloped before COVID and later got married.

Despite her long-running role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earlier this year, she admitted she wouldn’t mind being fired from that job.

‘I think it’s been about 10 years since I played him. And I liked it very much. And I think the reason I’m not calling (Marvel president) Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do,’ he told Variety with Meghan Fahey. Said during the Actors on Actors series.

‘I think Wanda Vision was really an amazing opportunity. “If someone told me I was fired from the Marvel movies, I would be proud of what we’ve created,” he said.

Her character Wanda Maximoff died in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda was last seen crushed under a giant building, sacrificing herself to destroy the Darkhold, the evil book of sorcery that had corrupted her.

The Marvel star was recently announced as the lead actress in Todd Solondz's Love Child – which begins production in just a few months

Elizabeth famously plays the character of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; As seen in a scene from the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War

The star is married to musician Robbie Arnett, 30. The couple was first linked in 2017.

Yet, while that ‘version’ of Wanda was destroyed, the discovery of the ‘Multiverse’ opened up the possibility of different versions of Wanda appearing.

That said, she’s expected to reprise her role as Wanda one last time for the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

This spring, Elizabeth appeared in Max’s limited series Love and Death, which explores the gruesome 1980 murder of Betty Gore at the hands of Candy Montgomery.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron star sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the role and why he decided to take it.

‘Candy was such a character that I felt as if I had never played it. And then (there was) writing. “There was something strange and absurdly strange about it,” he said.

She added, ‘It was a world I was excited to play in and a woman I wanted to understand.’