Brock Purdy among nine 49ers players selected to the Pro Bowl

Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowl as starters by their respective conferences.

brock purdy He is the first 49ers quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl since Jeff Garcia in 2002.

tua tagovailoa According to ESPN Stats and Information, he is the first Dolphins quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dan Marino in 1995, ending the longest active drought in the NFL.

This is the first time that both starting quarterbacks have been selected since the 1999 season, when Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were selected.

Brock Purdy was one of nine players selected from the San Francisco 49ers (12-4), who clinched the number one seed in the National Conference.

He was joined by running back Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Fred Warner and tackle Trent Williams.

The 49ers (13-3) had the most players selected. Baltimore (13-3) and Dallas (11-5) each have seven Pro Bowl players.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith and kicker Justin Tucker were selected by the Ravens, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference. American (AFC).

Quarterback Dak Prescott, punter Brian Anger, kicker Brandon Oubre, cornerback Daron Bland, receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Jack Martin and running back Micah Parsons were selected by the Dallas Cowboys, who can take the NFC East title with a win on Sunday.

In addition to Purdy, other first-year NFC selections include Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, Rams running back Kyren Williams, Lions running back Aiden Hutchinson, Bears running back Montez Sweat, Bears Cornerbacks included. Jaylon. Johnson, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Falcons safety Jesse Bates III, Seahawks safety Julian Love, Ward, Bland, Oubre, Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed and member Lions special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

In addition to Tagovailoa, other first-year AFC selections include Browns tight end David Njoku, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Bills running back James Cook, Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, Madubuike, Queen, Hamilton and Broncos return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. Are. ., Steelers’ special teamer Miles Killebrew and Jaguars’ long snapper Ross Matysik.

Patrick Mahomes is the third-ranked quarterback in the AFC, while Matthew Stafford is the third-ranked quarterback in the NFC.

Trent Williams is headed to his 11th Pro Bowl, the most of any player selected. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected for the 10th time.

Martin, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner are nine-time Pro Bowl selections. Juszczyk and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill are going for the eighth time.

Twenty-eight teams had at least one player selected and 21 clubs had multiple players selected.

The selection of players was determined by unanimous votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s votes counting for one third in deciding the final roster. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting of fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams.

The Pro Bowl will take place on February 4 and will return to Orlando, Florida for the first time in three years. This will be the second year of Pro Bowl games featuring a multi-day competition between the AFC and NFC that will include Pro Bowl skills and conclude with a flag football game. Peyton and Eli Manning will return as coaches.