Kinds of Kindness, New Yorgos Lanthimos – Emma Stone Collaboration

While the formidable Poor Creatures, which was released in France on January 17, enjoyed a significant win, being crowned the Golden Lion at Venice, here are some little details about Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film, Which is currently under editing.

Filmed simultaneously during the very long post-production of its picaresque, baroque and sexual epic, Kinds of Kindness will be an anthology consisting of three stories set in contemporary America, so will require less massive resources than previous opuses. “Three different stories, each story has four or five actors playing one role, so they are all playing three different roles. In fact, it was almost like making three movies,” Lanthimos told The Guardian.

We will find among the cast his inspiration Emma Stone from whom he can no longer be separated (they even have a new project together), surrounded by Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau and Hunter Schafer Is. And the always excellent Robbie Ryan in the photo.

It remains to be seen whether Lanthimos will return to Cannes or Venice (rumors, certainly unconfirmed, are circulating that POOR CREATURES was rejected by Cannes). As Paul Schrader, who submitted his new film OH, Canada to the Cannes committee, recently said: “Often, the thing that should please Thierry Frémaux scares him. ,

Two sets of photos below.

© All rights reserved. Culturopoing.com is a completely voluntary site (association under the 1901 law) and respects copyright, respecting the work of the artists we want to promote. Photographs appearing on the site are for illustrative purposes only, not for commercial use and are not the property of Culturopoing. However, if a photo still escapes our control, it will be removed immediately. We are counting on the kindness and vigilance of every reader – anonymous, distributor, press officer, artist, photographer.

Please contact Bruno Piszzorowicz (lebornu@hotmail.com) or Olivier Rossignot (culturopoingcinema@gmail.com).