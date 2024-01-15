Bronx medical school to be free for all students – NBC New York (47)

what you should Know Medical students at Bronx University will now be able to study the profession without tuition, thanks to a unique gift. The Albert Einstein College of Medicine is endowed by Dr. Ruth L. Einstein, Chair of the Einstein Board of Trustees and a member of the Board of Directors of Montefiore Health System. Gottesman, Ed.D. Received a historic $1 billion gift from.

New York – One of the most expensive career paths is medicine, making the process difficult for many students or leaving them with large debts after graduation.

However, medical students at the Bronx University will now be able to study the profession tuition-free thanks to a one-time gift. The Albert Einstein College of Medicine is endowed by Dr. Ruth L. Einstein, Chair of the Einstein Board of Trustees and a member of the Board of Directors of Montefiore Health System. Gottesman, Ed.D. Received a historic $1 billion gift from.

This historic gift, believed to be the largest ever given to any medical school in the country, will ensure that no Einstein student will ever have to pay tuition again, said Dr. Philip Ozuah, Montefiore Einstein President and CEO. , which brings the organization together. Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System.

According to the announcement, the good news is already benefiting all current fourth-year students, whose tuition fees for the spring 2024 semester will be refunded. Additionally, starting in August of this year, all advancing students will receive free tuition at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“This donation revolutionizes our ability to continue to attract students committed to our mission, not just those who can afford it. Additionally, it will liberate and encourage our students, allowing them to pursue projects and ideas that would otherwise be prohibitive. We will remember the legacy that this historic gift represents each spring as we continue to inspire physicians to provide compassionate care and transform their communities in the Bronx and around the world,” said Dr. Yaron Tomer, dean of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Let’s send it to another miscellaneous class. ,

The purpose of this transformational gift is to attract a diverse and talented group of people who would not otherwise have the means to pursue a medical education. It will enable generations of healthcare leaders to push the boundaries of research and care without the burden of debt.

The billion-dollar donation was made possible by Gottesman’s late husband David Gottesman, also known as Sandy. Her late husband died in 2022 after a long career working at investment firms in Manhattan, according to The New York Times.

Gottesman said, “I am very grateful to my late husband, Sandy, for leaving these funds in my care, and I feel blessed to have the privilege of making this donation to such a worthy cause.”

The Times reports that the university’s annual tuition exceeds $59,000, and many graduates from the institution with debt exceeding $200,000.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine was founded in 1955 with the mission to welcome all students without restriction. This gift furthers that mission by removing financial barriers for those who do not have the financial means to pay for medical school.

Who is Ruth L. Gottesman?

Dr. Gottesman joined Einstein’s Child Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center (CERC) in 1968. At a time when learning disabilities were often unrecognized and misdiagnosed, he developed a wide range of screening, assessment, and treatment modalities. It was used and helped thousands of children. In 1992, the Adult Literacy Program started at CERC, the first program of its kind, which is still running. In 1998, she was named the founding director of the Emily Fischer Landau Center (at CERC) for the treatment of learning disabilities. Dr. Gottesman earned a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College and master’s and doctoral degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University. She is Emeritus Clinical Professor of Pediatrics (Developmental Medicine) at Einstein.

During his 55-year association with the School of Medicine, Dr. Gottesman’s dedication and philanthropic approach have helped make Einstein the institution it is today. She and her late husband, David S. Gottesman has in the past been a very generous donor to Einstein’s innovative research and education initiatives.

“Each year, more than 100 students enter the Albert Einstein College of Medicine to pursue degrees in medicine and science. “They leave as superbly trained scientists and compassionate, knowledgeable physicians with the expertise to find new ways to prevent disease and provide the best health care to communities in the Bronx and around the world,” Gottesman’s statement said.