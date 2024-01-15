Buccaneers vs Eagles Today Live. nfl online playoff 2024 matches

for the last game of wild card roundThe tampa bay buccaneers And this philadelphia eaglesBoth belong to the franchise national confederation nfl They will face each other in a knockout game to advance to the next stage of the game.
How do they get there?
Tampa Bay will play its first postseason without playing ‘The Goat’, Tom Brady, The last marshal who brought him to the title Super Bowl. Who will be responsible for this season? Baker Mayfieldwho can take them Super Bowl LVIII.
For their part, the Eagles will enter the game on the back of two losses Arizona Cardinals and New York GiantsWhich makes them the least likely team to advance and reach the Super Bowl, as they have been in a precarious position since the championship finals.
latest results
tampa bay buccaneers
- Buccaneers 9 – 0 Panthers
- Saint 23 – 13 Outlaws
- Buccaneers 30 – 12 Jaguars
- Buccaneers 34 – 20 Packers
- Buccaneers 29 – 25 Flacons
philadelphia eagles
- Giants 27-10 Eagles
- Cardinals 35 – 31 Eagles
- Eagles 33 – Giants 25
- Seahawks 20-17 Eagles
- Cowboys 33-13 Eagles
report Injured
tampa bay buccaneers
- Baker Mayfield Status: Questionable 13 January
- KJ Britt Status: Questionable 13 January
- Josh Hayes | Status: Questionable 7th January
- Mike Green | Status: Injured Reserve. 27th December
- Ryan Jensen | Status: Injured Reserve. 26 August
philadelphia eagles
- Red Blankenship Status: Questionable 13 January
- AJ Brown | Status: Outside 13 January
- Sidney Brown | Status: Outside 13 January
- Albert Okwuegbunam Status: Injured Reserve. 30th December
- Justin Evans | Status: Injured Reserve. 5th December
Forecast
As reported by the portal #rushbetThese results will be:
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Win:-155
- HC: -3 -109
- Points: <43 -117
tampa bay buccaneers
- Win: +125
- HC: +3 -121
- Points: <43 -113
What time do the Buccaneers play today?
- Date: 15 January 2024
- Time: 7:15 pm
- Venue: James Stadium