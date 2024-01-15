Buccaneers vs Eagles Today Live. nfl online playoff 2024 matches

for the last game of wild card roundThe tampa bay buccaneers And this philadelphia eaglesBoth belong to the franchise national confederation nfl They will face each other in a knockout game to advance to the next stage of the game.

How do they get there?

Tampa Bay will play its first postseason without playing ‘The Goat’, Tom Brady, The last marshal who brought him to the title Super Bowl. Who will be responsible for this season? Baker Mayfieldwho can take them Super Bowl LVIII.

For their part, the Eagles will enter the game on the back of two losses Arizona Cardinals and New York GiantsWhich makes them the least likely team to advance and reach the Super Bowl, as they have been in a precarious position since the championship finals.

latest results

tampa bay buccaneers

Buccaneers 9 – 0 Panthers

Saint 23 – 13 Outlaws

Buccaneers 30 – 12 Jaguars

Buccaneers 34 – 20 Packers

Buccaneers 29 – 25 Flacons

philadelphia eagles

Giants 27-10 Eagles

Cardinals 35 – 31 Eagles

Eagles 33 – Giants 25

Seahawks 20-17 Eagles

Cowboys 33-13 Eagles

report Injured

tampa bay buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Status: Questionable 13 January

KJ Britt Status: Questionable 13 January

Josh Hayes | Status: Questionable 7th January

Mike Green | Status: Injured Reserve. 27th December

Ryan Jensen | Status: Injured Reserve. 26 August

philadelphia eagles

Red Blankenship Status: Questionable 13 January

AJ Brown | Status: Outside 13 January

Sidney Brown | Status: Outside 13 January

Albert Okwuegbunam Status: Injured Reserve. 30th December

Justin Evans | Status: Injured Reserve. 5th December

Forecast

As reported by the portal #rushbetThese results will be:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Win:-155

HC: -3 -109

Points: <43 -117

tampa bay buccaneers

Win: +125

HC: +3 -121

Points: <43 -113

What time do the Buccaneers play today?

Date: 15 January 2024

Time: 7:15 pm

Venue: James Stadium

Where to watch Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia?