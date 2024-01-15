Jennifer Connelly posts rare snapshot of herself enjoying ‘beautiful’ ski trip in Switzerland with her three kids





Jennifer Connelly appeared to post a rare photo of her three children on social media this week.

The 53-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actress and her kids smile while posing on a ski-lift during a ski trip in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The silver screen star is mother to daughter Agnes, 12, and sons Stellan, 20, and Kai, 26.

The dark-haired beauty captioned the image, ‘Hello from beautiful Zermatt ❤️’, which she shared with her 1.3 followers.

Connelly shares her two young children, Agnes and Stellan, with husband Paul Bettany, whom she married in 2003. She shares Kai with her ex David Duggan.

Jennifer Connelly appeared to post a rare photo of her three children on social media this week

Paul also shared a description of the family trip on his personal Instagram account

Paul also shared an account of the family trip on his personal Instagram account.

Posting to her 2.2 million followers, she wrote in the caption: ‘Hello from Switzerland! #mountainexposure.

And earlier this month he shared a black and white selfie in which he was seen in a snow-covered wonderland.

‘Zermatt again. He again added the hashtag ‘#mountainexposure’ and wrote, ‘Perfect day.’

In Jennifer’s post, she and all three of her children were equipped with helmets and ski goggles.

Speaking with People in 2021, Paul discussed his home life with his wife and children.

At that time he had said, ‘I am still a very active father, because I have a 9-year-old child.

‘Many people there stare at a math problem, bewildered, and ask Jennifer to solve it for them.’

Connelly shares her two young children, Agnes and Stellan, with her husband Paul Bettany, whom she married in 2003.

Stellanni accompanied her mom to the 2023 Academy Awards last March

Photo of a family of four in New York City in 2015

Their romance unraveled after the September 11 terrorist attacks, when Paul found himself ‘extremely worried’ about the actress.

According to the publication, he proposed to her ‘before they even dated’ and joined her in NYC, where they have been living together ever since.

‘Yes, I completely lied in that; Poor Jennifer gradually realized how poorly educated I was,’ he joked, ‘she is much better educated than I am. Because of the English accent I think so, that’s all.

She also told the magazine, ‘Marriage and children changed my life. It really changed who I was and what I saw as my goals.’