IDF attacks Hezbollah site in Lebanon

The IDF responded to Hezbollah attacks with airstrikes, targeting infrastructure in Maroun al-Ras and deploying interceptors in Yarun and Ramayach.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it has launched an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon. This military action took place today in response to the attacks carried out by the terrorist group on the border.

According to the IDF, the target of the attack by fighter jets was a facility in Maroun al-Ras, which it describes as Hezbollah’s “operational infrastructure”. The operation is part of a series of retaliatory actions against Hezbollah’s aggression.

Additionally, the IDF reported launching interceptor missiles against several “suspicious aerial targets”, which were also detected over the cities of Yarun and Ramayach in southern Lebanon. The IDF said the incidents had ended, although it did not provide further details.