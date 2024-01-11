Ten cheapest cities to rent a house in California

Do you live in California and want to rent a house? According to a study by the company stareWhich specializes in ranking the best cities to live and study, here are ten cities in California where rent does not exceed $1,000 per month.

these are those cities

upper lakeLocated in Lake County, the city has the cheapest rent. According to Niche, monthly rental payments are approximately $595. The city’s environment is rural and suburban and mostly elderly people live there.

heightsThe rent for a house in this city is $646 per month. It is a city located in Modoc County. This is a completely rural area and more elderly people also live there, followed by people between 25 and 35 years of age.

DesertEdge, is a town with a population of 3,484 inhabitants. It is rural and suburban. Rent is $723 per month. It is part of Riverside County.

big River, one of the least populous cities in California. Only 1,115 residents live there. Rent is $744 per month. It belongs to San Bernardino County.

california city, is a city in Kern County. The population is mostly young, aged between 25 and 34 years. There are 14,914 residents and renting a home can cost $846 per month.

Orosi, Mostly people between 25 to 45 years of age live in this city. Its population is 8,701 inhabitants. And the rent is $902 per month. Orosi is part of Tulare County.

Coalinga, is a suburban city. Of its population of 17,560 people, the majority are young, aged between 25 and 34. Rental cost is $910. Coalinga is in Fresno County.

taft, In this city you can find a house and rent it for $911 per month. It is in Kern County and is in a suburban area with several parks.

eastern valleyHere you can get a house for $954 per month. It is in San Bernardino County and approximately 2,718 people live there.

Mojave, and finally this is the city where home rent is around $965 per month. Mojave is in Kern County. It is located in a rural suburban area.

