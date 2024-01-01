Burger King changes strategy and buys its largest franchisor in the US – El Nacional

New York.- The company that owns the Burger King chain, one of the world’s largest chains in the fast food sector, announced this Tuesday that it is purchasing Carroll Restaurants, its largest franchisor in the United States And where there are more than a thousand stores. Currently located in the famous hamburger restaurant.

With this move, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has changed its strategy, as till now it owned only 75 restaurants and will now include 1,022 restaurants that are operated within Carroll Restaurants and which are present in 23 US states. and employ 24,000 employees.

RBI will pay $9.55 for each Carroll share, in an operation that will cost $1 billion, the RBI announced in a statement, representing a ‘premium’ of 12.3% in relation to the closing price of those operations last Friday. Will do.

Carroll’s, which also has 60 Popeyes brand fried chicken stores, had sales volume of $1.8 billion in the last fiscal year, which closed last September.

But RBI’s ultimate goal is to remodel the restaurants currently located in Carroll over the next five years and bring them back under franchise status – as explained by Tom Curtis, president of Burger King for the US and Canada -, the current Carroll locals with preference for the Chiefs.