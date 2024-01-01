Buying iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2024: Is it recommended?

We analyze in depth whether it is worth buying the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2024, an option that could be very interesting

Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max worth it in 2024?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been one of Apple’s best-selling smartphones in recent years, an iPhone with great specifications that give it excellent performance. An iPhone that many people may consider purchasing but, Is iPhone 13 Pro Max recommended in 2024? Let’s analyze it in depth.

How long will the iPhone 13 Pro Max last?

He iPhone 13 Pro Max is a device that was officially launched in September 2021, which means he still has a long way to go. We can know to which version of iOS each iPhone will be updated by taking into account Apple’s history.

Apple usually offers 6 or 7 years of iOS updates, something that has become increasingly common in the latest models due to its power. iPhone 13 Pro Max hits the market with iOS 15 and this is normal Update to iOS 20 or iOS 21Operating systems that will be released in 2026 or 2027.

How much will iPhone 13 Pro Max cost in 2024?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be sold new in 2024, so to get it we will have to go to refurbished device stores. Its starting price exceeded 1,300 euros, but iPhone 13 Pro Max price in 2024 to be around 750 eurosEven a little less.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Renewed)

View on Amazon.es:iPhone 13 Pro Max (Renewed)

Is a Refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max Recommended in 2024?

Refurbished devices are a great way to get a better product at a very reasonable price, Of course, purchasing refurbished Apple devices is highly recommended and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is no exception.

you just have to take care Check the status of the device and buy it from a store you trust Which provides guarantee. Amazon is one of the best in this regard, being able to return the device during the first year without any problems.

Is iPhone 13 Pro Max worth buying in 2024?

The iPhone range has evolved so much in terms of power that a device that is a few years old is more than interesting. iPhone 13 Pro Max is a clear example of this. we are first A very powerful iPhone, which runs extremely fluidly, which offers great autonomy and very versatile cameras,

For all this, iPhone 13 Pro Max is highly recommended in 2024, It is true that you have to get it at a reasonable price, but at around 700 euros it can be an incredible option. An iPhone that offers great performance in all sections and that still has years of updates left.

Reasons to buy iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2024

You want a big-screen iPhone at a reasonable price.

You want to take good photos and videos.

You want an iPhone with very good autonomy.

You’re looking for a good value iPhone that will be updated for many years.

Reasons not to buy iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2024

You want the best camera, it doesn’t have to be a 48 MP sensor.

You want a lightweight smartphone, this one is too heavy.

Best alternative to iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2024

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

View on Amazon.es:iphone 13

The iPhone 13 is a very interesting option for several reasons. Aside, New one can be obtained in 2024 Since Apple continues to sell it and on the other hand, it is Low Price Same as iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although it is true that this is a low range iPhone.

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

View on Amazon.es: iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus shares many things with iPhone 13 Pro Max, Same processor, bigger screen and lots of battery, So this is a very interesting option. Apart from this, it is sold new in many shops.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max

View on Amazon.es:iPhone 14 Pro Max

If you can spend a little more, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a good option. a device which The iPhone 13 Pro Max has several sections of improvements: screen, dynamic island, cameras… A better option, but it is also more expensive.

join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. iPadizate receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join the iPadizate Deals Channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.