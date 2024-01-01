By now all we know is that the singer is set to make a comeback in virtual reality

Elvis Presley will return to the world of music and performance with the Elvis Evolution Concert, in which the 60s superstar will perform all his hit songs in front of a live audience with the help of virtual reality.

Elvis Presley will be brought back in hologram form with the help of Layered Reality, the virtual entertainment company that developed the show.

Elvis Evolution will be an immersive concert experience that utilizes AI and holographic projections, showcasing the singer’s best work over the years and premiering in London this coming November.

Further shows are planned in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Everything We Know About the Upcoming Elvis Presley Concert

The King of Rock and Roll is set to perform in the city of London once again in November 2024. A life-size digital Elvis will be brought to life with the help of artificial intelligence, holographic projections, augmented reality, live theater and other multi-sensory effects.

Layered Reality, a British immersive entertainment company, acquired global rights to Elvis from the owners of the Elvis Presley estate, Authentic Brands Group. He created an Elvis Evolution concert with thousands of personal photographs and home video footage of the musician, which was part of the deal.

Layered Reality was also responsible for the creation of major immersive virtual reality sets gunpowder plot And the war of the Worlds,

Authentic Brands Group’s ‘President of Entertainment’ Mark Rosen showed his approval and excitement over the upcoming show in a statement, where he said:

“We are delighted to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way to experience the life and legacy of Elvis Presley.”

The company released a statement describing the upcoming performance as a major new show celebrating the world’s biggest stars on stage and screen. The show’s finale will include an amazing concert by Presley, and guests will also receive a personal invitation to the after-party.

The show will take viewers on a journey from Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1935 to Memphis, Tennessee and Las Vegas. The show’s finale, designed especially for a new generation of fans, will blur the lines between reality and fantasy with a concert in which a life-size digital Elvis will perform all of his most iconic songs, Will recreate the same effect as watching the superstar live.

Founder and CEO of Layered Reality, Andrew McGuinness said in a statement that the upcoming Elvis Presley concert was created to deliver a generational tribute to the music legend, giving audiences the opportunity to see the world through the lens of Elvis and walk in his shoes.

“Elvis holds superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and be passively entertained. They want to be a part of it. It will be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; “People can step into Elvis’ world, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

McGuinness said:

“This experience will provide his fans with a deeper insight into the life of Elvis, taking them back in time to experience his fame, his larger-than-life personality and the cultural movement he catalyzed in the 1950s and 1960s “

The venue for the Elvis Evolution show has not yet been confirmed by the organizer, but we do know that the show will be held in Central London, with each show featuring live music, DJs, and an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar. A party will be hosted. , and more performance.

Virtual concerts, such as the upcoming Elvis Evolution Concert, have risen to prominence following the launch of Abba’s “Abba Voyage” in London in 2022.

The concert involved recreating a 1970s digital version of the band performing in a 3000-capacity arena in East London with the help of over a thousand VFX artists and projected ‘one It took billions of hours.

Since the show’s launch in 2022, it has generated over £322 million for the London economy, generating an estimated £2 million per week.

elvis presley died in 1977

Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935 in Mississippi. He rose to prominence as a singer in the mid-1950s and became one of rock music’s most prominent artists by the 1960s, including Hound Dog, Suspicious Minds, and Jailhouse Rock,

In 2018, Elvis was posthumously awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive from a serving president.

A film about Presley’s life, titled elvis, Directed by Baz Luhrmann, was released in 2022. Actor Austin Butler was cast as the late rockstar and also won a BAFTA Film Award for his portrayal. the year after elvis Another film called was released Priscillawas released in 2023, covering the relationship struggles faced by Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla.

Presley died in 1977 at the age of 42.



